Grace Breeding’s Environmentally Friendly WDS Climate Stress Tolerance Solution Receives its First European Product Registration in Germany

- Grace Breeding’s WDS, a proprietary and environmentally friendly formula to counteract crop climate stress, will be marketed under the brand name "ClimAid™" in the European Union

- This represents the Company’s first product registration in the European Union and facilitates Grace Breeding’s registration process in various other EU countries -



REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grace Breeding Ltd. (the "Company" or "Grace Breeding") (TASE: GRAC), a forward-thinking AgClimateTech company developing sustainable biological-based products to improve crop yield and vigor, today announced that it received product registration approval in Germany by the German Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL) for its innovative WDS (“Wide Defense System”) climate stress tolerance solution, to be marketed as an adjuvant in combination with bacteria-based products in the Bacillus subtilis family for soil application use in open field and greenhouse vegetables under the brand name “ClimAid™”. This represents the Company’s first product registration approval for its WDS in the European Union (EU) and facilitates Grace Breeding’s registration process in other EU countries.

“Following our first approval of our NFT bio-fertilizer last quarter, we are very pleased to obtain another first approval in Europe related to our second sustainable product candidate, our WDS climate stress tolerance solution,” said Assaf Dotan, Chief Executive Officer of Grace Breeding. “Grace Breeding’s ClimAid is a biological compound and has the dual benefit of helping to increase plant resilience while also significantly increasing crop yield. By having this product in addition to our NFT bio-fertilizer product available in Europe, we will be able to provide sustainability and meaningful value to farmers there.”

In October of last year, Grace Breeding reported on field tests in Israel on its WDS formula on industrial tomatoes. Amid droughts and arid weather conditions in major tomato-producing locales like California, the WDS formula was shown to improve industrial tomato yields by 17 percent during field trials. The field trials also showed Grace Breeding’s WDS formula boosted growth of the tomato’s root system and nutrient absorption from the soil, improving the crop yield.

The registration with German authorities was obtained with the support of SCC (Scientific Consulting Company) GmbH, a regulatory consulting firm supporting Grace Breeding within the EU.

Grace Breeding is an AgClimateTech company focused on developing environmentally sustainable products that are biologically based and provide efficient and natural solutions for farmers and distributors.

