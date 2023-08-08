Mushrooms, Inc. (OTC: MSRM) is Poised for Textile Innovation and Global Impact as Full Patent Filing for Mycelium Thread Nears Completion

ESTERO, Fla., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mushrooms Inc. (OTC:MSRM) , a trailblazer in sustainable textile innovation, is thrilled to announce a continuation of its mission to revolutionize the textile industry. The company is now in the final stages of filing a full patent application for its groundbreaking mycelium thread technology, representing a significant stride towards a more sustainable and ecologically conscious future while advancing science and technology.



The unique characteristics of the mycelium thread position it as a transformative force across various sectors, spanning medical, military, aerospace, lifestyle, and environmental applications. Drawing from the natural properties of mycelium, coupled with ingenious elements, the textile exhibits inherent antimicrobial qualities and the ability for microbial detection.

"This project showcases that holding to high environmental standards does not mean a sacrifice of technological advancements; in fact, it exemplifies the opposite. By working in partnership with nature, it gives back tenfold," stated CEO Kimberly Carlson of Mushrooms Inc .

While celebrating this pivotal moment, Mushrooms Inc. recognizes the importance of safeguarding its proprietary technology. In this phase, specific details and the intricate science behind the mycelium thread will remain confidential to protect its intellectual property and maintain a competitive edge.

At the helm of this groundbreaking project is Dr. Hyder Ali Khoja, the senior lead scientist for the Myco Thread project, whose expertise and vision have been instrumental in unlocking the true potential of mycelium thread. Together with his exceptional team led by Maqsad Suriev, lead project chemist, they have achieved remarkable advancements that hold the power to revolutionize how textiles are produced and utilized, with profound environmental and functional advantages.

"Dr. Hyder Khoja's role as our senior lead scientist on this project has been indispensable in driving this innovation forward. His diverse accomplishments in science and collaborative dedication have combined to pave the way for the mycelium thread's transformative impact," said Carlson.

Dr. Khoja expressed, "We have brought together many years of innovative research in a short time to bring forth a more groundbreaking textile than Mushrooms Inc. had expected when filing the provisional patent for mycelium thread. We have taken this textile innovation to a new level with microbial detection which we believe, coupled with the natural properties and therapeutic potential of mycelium, will revolutionize the medical sector on a global scale. Being customizable in its attributes allows for endless branches of innovation into vast sectors."

As the patent application undergoes regulatory review, Mushrooms Inc. actively explores strategic partnerships and investment opportunities that align with its mission. The company invites stakeholders, industry partners, and investors who share the vision of a greener, cleaner future to unite in bringing this transformative technology to market.

As Mushrooms Inc. nears the final stages of full patent filing for its innovative mycelium thread technology, the company is strategically planning for its commercialization and global impact. The monetization strategy includes exploring licensing opportunities with industry partners to expand the adoption of this revolutionary textile across various sectors.

Additionally, Mushrooms Inc. is committed to internal development, aiming to bring finished mycelium-based products to market under its brand. The company is also inviting first-use investors who share its vision of sustainable innovation to participate in early-stage funding, ensuring the mycelium thread's rapid integration into the global market. By combining licensing, internal development, and strategic investment, Mushrooms Inc. aims to usher in a new era of eco-friendly textiles and environmentally conscious products for a better, greener world.

Looking forward, Mushrooms Inc. envisions a world where textiles are not just commodities but customizable catalysts for a healthier planet. The company firmly believes that a sustainable future can be achieved through collaborative efforts with nature and a steadfast commitment to innovation.

Mushrooms Inc . is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets with the stock symbol MSRM.

The vision for Mushrooms, Inc. is to support the growth of the mushroom industry through collaboration, innovation and development. Creating and supporting environmentally beneficial product innovation is at the heart of Mushrooms, Inc. Our current focus is on the industrial application of Mycelium for the creation of carbon-neutral products for the building and health care industries as well as creating supplements based on the proven health benefits of mushrooms. Research and Development is the path to achieving great innovation, and the pioneers are the ones we look to for their fortitude and enduring dedication to the world of mycology. The working relationships we foster will result in scientifically proven products that advance the health of body, mind, and environment.

