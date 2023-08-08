Leading Government Defense Ministry Triples Scale of BIO-key Biometric Deployment

WALL, N.J., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), announced that the cybersecurity group of one of the world’s most respected government defense ministries has significantly expanded its BIO-key deployment to secure access to information systems.



The most recent purchase order, valued at approximately $340K, marks the beginning of an expanded deployment of BIO-key technology into new programs, allowing a total of 22,000 users to experience convenient and strong authentication for defense ministry IT systems. This expansion should lead to additional orders as the solution is more broadly deployed. To date, BIO-key has recognized over $1.7 million in revenue from this relationship since 2018. Revenue from the latest order is expected to be recognized in the Company’s fiscal 2023 third quarter.

BIO-key’s secure biometric authentication platform has been integrated with the ministry’s virtual desktop (VDI) capabilities to allow secure VDI-optimized biometric authentication without phones or tokens. BIO-key worked closely with the ministry’s cybersecurity team to integrate its state-of-the-art, cloud-enabled biometric authentication with the ministry’s their authentication federation platform to deliver more secure, biometric access to systems and applications across organizational boundaries.

Jim Sullivan, BIO-key’s SVP Strategy and Chief Legal Officer, said, “The scale of BIO-key’s deployment has grown three-fold over the last five years, and this expansion is a testament to the reliability and long-term value delivered by BIO-key’s server-based biometric solutions. This customer is widely respected for its cybersecurity expertise and could use any authentication technology they wanted, so we are honored that they chose BIO-key and continue to expand the use of our software."

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on-premises solutions.

