Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Market Report 2023-2028: Drought and Water Stress Drive Membrane Solution Demand and Boost the Future Growth Potential

Global membrane treatment systems market will grow to $27.04 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5%.

This study provides a comprehensive outlook on the water and wastewater treatment membrane market, focusing on membrane modules and treatment systems.

Encompassing both polymeric and ceramic membrane treatment systems, the study evaluates the revenue generated from sales in the municipal and industrial sectors. It further explores various end-user applications, including water treatment, wastewater treatment, and desalination, while analyzing membrane types, such as high-pressure and low-pressure membranes.

As membrane treatment systems offer solutions for micropollutant removal, treated water reuse, and desalination of seawater or brackish water, their versatility has made them a crucial response to combat water scarcity challenges.

Water demand grows annually due to urbanization, industrial growth, and agricultural needs. Several factors, such as droughts, lack of adequate rainfall, and pollution, create water stress and significant challenges, driving water end users to explore sustainable water management solutions.

Membrane treatment systems address different water-stress-related challenges and support sustainable water management. The value proposition of membrane treatment systems is their ability to sustainably produce high-quality water, easy scalability, and high versatility in treating varied types of water for different applications.

Membrane treatment systems have a relatively low footprint and are suitable for urban centers with space constraints. These systems allow end users in water transition to holistically improve resilience to disruptions caused by climate change or weather and implement a circular economy.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current market situation and the forecast market growth rate?

What are the factors influencing the growth of membrane treatment systems?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market?

What is the market size and forecast for membrane treatment systems by region?

Who are the key participants in the membrane treatment systems market?

What are the key growth opportunities?

Growth Opportunity Universe

Membrane Bioreactors

Minimum Liquid Discharge and Zero Liquid Discharge

Circular Economy

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Market Segmentation and Scope

Market Segmentation: Definitions

Growth Metrics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

3. Snapshot of Water Resources Across the Globe

Water Availability, Global

Global Water Demand

Global Water Stress

Global Water Demand

Global Access to WW Treatment

Desalination

Snapshot of PFAS in the United States

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End Use

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industrial Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industrial Application

Revenue Forecast by Municipal Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Municipal Application

Revenue Forecast by Membrane Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Membrane Type

Revenue Forecast by Material

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Material

Important Trends Influencing the Membrane Treatment System Market

5. Regional Forecasts

Revenue Forecast by Region, Water Treatment

Revenue Forecast by Region, Wastewater Treatment

Revenue Forecast by Region, Membrane Desalination

Forecast Analysis, APAC

Forecast Analysis, Europe

Forecast Analysis, MEA

Forecast Analysis, NA

Forecast Analysis, LATAM

6. Competitive Landscape

Key Companies and Their Participation in Each Segment

7. Case Studies

8. Companies to Watch

