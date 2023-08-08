Assurecare Unveils OptimAIzer: AI-driven Platform Revolutionizing Healthcare

CINCINNATI, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare, the trailblazing population health management company, proudly introduces OptimAIzer, its groundbreaking platform driven by artificial intelligence (AI). OptimAIzer is meticulously designed to enhance operational efficiencies in population health management services. The flagship product, OptimAIzer PDS (Physician Decision Support), optimizes physician resources by an astounding 60%, streamlining operations and expediting critical medical reviews.



OptimAIzer PDS seamlessly integrates with any population health platform, including Assurecare's renowned MedCompass, without disrupting current operations for clients. Demonstrating our unwavering commitment to innovation, the launch of OptimAIzer showcases Assurecare's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions. Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, visionary CEO of Assurecare, expressed his excitement, stating, "OptimAIzer alleviates the burden on physicians by enabling them to make real-time, informed decisions and intelligent recommendations. This solution revolutionizes UM operations by reducing costs while optimizing efficiency, not to mention improving patient and member satisfaction due to a much-expedited medical review process."

AssureCare's population health platform, MedCompass, has 83 million contracted lives and actively manages approximately 10% of the United States population, processing 25,000 medical necessity decisions daily. OptimAIzer's development was driven by extensive research and testing, leveraging our vast dataset. Mayur Yermaneni, Executive VP for Strategy, Innovation & Growth, highlighted Assurecare's approach, stating, "We see AI as a powerful tool to overcome healthcare industry challenges. Our goal is to enable clinical resources to focus on individuals at a personal level, untethered by systems."

AssureCare is a privately held healthcare technology company that transforms the health management process for providers and payers by enabling the delivery of higher quality, cost-effective, collaborative care across the complete continuum of care. AssureCare’s flagship software platform, MedCompass, is used by many of the nation’s leading commercial and government organizations (Medicare and Medicaid) to deliver end-to-end care management for millions of members daily. MedCompass transforms healthcare management by automating processes and streamlining workflows, thus allowing care professionals to make better decisions that dramatically improve the quality of care. AssureCare is considered an industry leader in developing modular, seamless solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce avoidable costs associated with population health management.

