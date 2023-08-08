Latin American Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry Report 2023: Strategic Partnerships Boost Charging Infrastructure Development - Forecasts to 2035

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service offers a comprehensive and forward-looking analysis of the Latin American charging infrastructure market, providing valuable insights for market participants eager to explore this rapidly growing space.

With the base year set in 2022 and an extensive forecast period extending from 2023 to 2035, the study focuses on eight key countries in the region, namely Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay. These countries were selected based on their significance in the region and the size of their electric vehicle (EV) parc.

The study's forecasts encompass various aspects, including EV (Battery Electric Vehicle - BEV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle - PHEV) sales, EV parc categorized by technology, and the number of EV charging points. In this research, EVs refer to passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, providing a comprehensive outlook for stakeholders looking to navigate and capitalize on the dynamic Latin American EV charging infrastructure market.

The Latin American charging infrastructure market is emerging, but the number of charging points is reducing. In 2022, for example, the region had 6,492 public and semi-public charging points to cater to an electric vehicle (EV) parc of about 89 thousand units. Despite that, the market is expected to witness rapid growth, especially due to the rising EV sales, the development of legislation frameworks, and the launch of decarbonization goals.

This study examines the charging infrastructure's qualitative and quantitative aspects by evaluating its performance and identifying various trends that impact demand for new charging points. The study focuses on public and semi-public charging points, although private chargers (installed at residences, for example) also play a crucial role in the EV market's development.

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1: Value-added Products and Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships for Network Expansion

Growth Opportunity 3: Standardization of Chargers

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Questions this Study will Answer

Segmentation

EV Definitions: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Public and Semi-public Charging Points Forecast

Public and Semi-public Charging Points Forecast by Country

EV Sales Forecast by Technology

EV Sales versus EV Parc Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

EVs and Charging Infrastructure: A Snapshot, 2022

Competitive Environment

Market Trends

Key Market Trends

Rise of BEV Sales

Charging Infrastructure Development

Partnerships for Charging Network Expansion

Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country

Growth Metrics

Market Characteristics

EV Charging Infrastructure Snapshot

Public and Semi-public Charging Points Forecast

EV Sales versus EV Parc Forecast Argentina Brazil Chile Colombia Ecuador Mexico Peru Uruguay



