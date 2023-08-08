The NFT Announces that Space Striker AI has Been Approved by Apple App Store and Google Play

Roseland, NJ, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. ("NFTG" or the "Company"), a company developing a digital gaming platform and community that will offer users the ability to create unique avatars playable in all of the games on the platform in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” today announced that its first completed game, Space Striker AI has been approved for publishing by both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The game which is expected to be released in the current quarter, allows players to engage in a captivating storyline and exciting retro shooting space action in your AI-generated spaceship. Fuse crystals to upgrade your ship parts to craft, clash and conquer the galaxy all within a dynamic free-to-play economy with optional NFT elements for an expanded experience.

“We are extremely pleased to have cleared this all-important milestone as we move closer to the commercial rollout of our Gaxos gaming portfolio,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of NFT Gaming Company.”

Gaxos is an innovative multi-genre gaming platform that utilizes NFT technology and AI to provide an immersive universe teeming with a broad array of casual games. Each game on the platform is a unique star within the Gaxos constellation, providing a unique gaming experience where achievements and experience points are tied to your avatar, which can be progressively leveled up as you engage in all the experiences the platform has to offer.

About The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.

The NFT Gaming Company is developing a digital gaming platform that will offer proprietary games as well as games developed and published by third parties. Our vision is to develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional digital games and to combine them with novel methods, such as the ability to create and mint unique in-game features, such as skins, characters, and experiences in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” that will allow users to have unique experiences and more control over in-game assets.



