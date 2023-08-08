Endoscopy Devices Market to Reach $44.1Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Endoscopy Devices Market by Product (Endoscope, Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment, Visualization and Documentation Systems, Accessories, and Others), Hygiene (Single-use, Reprocessing, and Sterilization), Application (Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Neuroendoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Gynecology Endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032” According to the report, the global endoscopy devices market generated $28.1 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $44.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1483

Prime determinants of growth

Growing prevalence of diseases that require endoscopic devices for diagnosis and treatment and technological advancement drive the growth of the global endoscopy devices market. However, lack of trained endoscopists and infections caused by few endoscopes hampers market growth. On the contrary, the growing healthcare infrastructure and adoption of strategies by key manufacturers are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the endoscopy devices market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $28.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $44.1 billion CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages in Report 508 Segments covered Product, End Users, and Region. Drivers Technological advancements in endoscopic devices



Rise in prevalence rate of diseases that require endoscopy devices



Rise in adoption of minimally invasive procedures Opportunities Lucrative opportunities in emerging economies Restraints Lack of trained endoscopists



Infections caused by few endoscopes

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the endoscopy devices market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating and the prevailing cases of diseases that require endoscopic devices for diagnosis has highlighted the need for innovation in the healthcare sector and thus shown positive impact on the growth of the market.

Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (508 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/endoscopy-devices-market

The endoscope segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the endoscope segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global endoscopy devices market revenue and is estimated to register highest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to an increase in chronic diseases, rise in ageing population, and surge in adoption of technologically advanced medical devices.

The reprocessing segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on hygiene, the reprocessing segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global endoscopy devices market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to a rise in the importance of infection control and prevention measures and a rise in the demand for sustainable healthcare practices. However, single-use segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increasing emphasis on infection control and the convenience of disposable devices, eliminating the need for reprocessing and reducing the risk of cross-contamination.

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global endoscopy devices market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the availability of diverse endoscopy services and favorable reimbursement policies. Most hospitals are well equipped with technologically advanced endoscopic facilities in developed economies. However, the ambulatory surgery centers and clinics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing preference for outpatient procedures, expansion of ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and advancements in portable endoscopy devices.

For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1483

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America dominated the endoscopy devices market in 2022 with more than one-third of the global endoscopy devices market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this growth market including a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases that require endoscopic procedures. In addition, the presence of key market players and their offerings strengthens the market position. These companies actively engage in R&D, ensuring the availability of innovative and effective endoscopy devices in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to several factors, such as a surge in the adoption of advanced technologies and an increase in the geriatric population. Also, the high prevalence of chronic diseases remains a significant driver for the rise in demand for endoscopy devices for effective diagnosis and treatment.

Leading Market Players:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation.

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GMBH

Smith And Nephew Plc.

Stryker Corporation.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Karl Storz GMBH & Co. KG.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global endoscopic devices market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, expansion, agreement, and product approval acquisition to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Browse More Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry By AMR

The global central lab market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

The global cosmetic surgery market size was valued at $67.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $201.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The global viral clearance market size was $425.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $977.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The global companion animal arthritis market size was valued at $2.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

The global formulation development outsourcing market size was valued at $22.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $51.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter