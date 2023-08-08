Uber and Cover Genius Team Up to Protect Drivers

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius , the insurtech for embedded protection, today announced a new partnership with Uber to protect drivers in Brazil. By integrating with Cover Genius’ award-winning distribution platform, XCover , Uber is able to seamlessly offer drivers embedded protection with platform-driven features such as automated payouts and charging based on driving data.



“We’re proud to partner with Uber to offer drivers protection, embedded seamlessly within the app,” said Angus McDonald, CEO and Co-founder of Cover Genius. “As the number of rideshare drivers around the world skyrockets, it's critical for rideshare, delivery and other apps to partner with insurtechs to protect both sides of their marketplace with tech-forward solutions. This key partnership ensures Uber’s drivers can get back on their feet if something goes wrong, and furthers our mission to protect the customers of the world’s largest digital companies.”

When they sign up for protection, powered by XCover , drivers will be offered pay if injured, while driving or otherwise, with per kilometer premium costs. Drivers benefit from a form-free and seamless sign-up within the Uber app, instant payments and award-winning claims servicing which has resulted in Cover Genius’ industry-leading Net Promoter Score of +65‡.

"We are always looking for new options to protect the drivers who choose our platform, and with Cover Genius we are able to offer an efficient form of income protection which is optional and complements the regular insurance that already covers all of our trips," said Araceli Almeida, Senior Manager, Driver & Safety Operations of Uber in Brazil.

The protection is now available to Uber drivers in Brazil, one of the platform’s largest markets.

About Cover Genius

Cover Genius is the insurtech for embedded protection. Through XCover , our global distribution platform for any insurance or other type of protection, we protect the global customers of the world’s largest digital companies including Booking Holdings, owner of Priceline and Booking.com, Intuit, Hopper , Ryanair , Turkish Airlines , Descartes ShipRush , Zip and SeatGeek. We’re also available at Amazon , Flipkart , eBay , Wayfair, and SE Asia’s largest company, Shopee .

Together with our partners, we co-create solutions to embed tailored, optimized protection that’s licensed or authorized in over 60 countries and all 50 US States.

In addition, we provide customers with a seamless, end-to-end experience via XCover.com . XCover.com handles customers’ needs – from the initial sale through to administration and claims, resulting in an industry-leading post claims NPS of +65. Its award-winning service design has shown to reduce support tickets by 7x.‡

‡ The score includes any type of claim and claim outcome across our partner network except for those partners with less than 30 claims and those not assessed by Cover Genius. Inquiry statistics are derived from an internal analysis of 1,355 random XCover support inquiries from December 2022, of which 1,258 (93%) had not activated their XCover account and 97 (7%) had.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 42 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Cover Genius Media Contact:

Shelley Petri

Senior B2B Marketing Communications Manager

press@covergenius.com