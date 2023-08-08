Amethyst Expands Product Line to Greatly Improve Future Revenues and Profits

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT), is pleased to announce the expansion of its new line of CBD products. We have fully developed and enhanced our packaging and are now moving forward with larger chains, in particular Grocery, Convenience Store and large dispensary chains.

We have our COAs completed now “After Packaging” that will give our clients the confidence of our product makeup. These can now be seen on our websites. We are now looking to package our Delta 9 HDI Premium Beverages into shots rather than full 16oz bottles. While this is a specialty item, we believe the festival and concert goers will appreciate the smaller package and purchase multiple shots. In addition to that, we’re also moving forward on our Amethyst Premium Water without CBD.

Our plan on the Premium Water is that we will be the only water with the ingredients we have that quite literally allow us to say “It’s Just Better Water”. We will look to promote this in the chains mentioned above, but also be the promoters of water at the festivals and events in order to be the ONLY water sold. This means that our Premium Water and our CBD Premium Water will be the only products available at our upcoming events.

Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. FKA: Anything Technologies Media (EXMT) is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

