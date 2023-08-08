Array Technologies Names Aaron Gabelnick as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or “the company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, has named Aaron Gabelnick as its chief strategy and technology officer, effective August 7, 2023. Gabelnick will report directly to Array’s CEO Kevin Hostetler.



“Aaron’s global business and strategic consulting expertise, coupled with a deeply rooted technical foundation, will play a vital role in the ongoing evolution of Array as we look to continue expanding our business globally,” said Hostetler. “We are fully confident in Aaron’s abilities to identify and implement the strategies that will move the needle and drive Array forward at a critical time in the energy transition.”

As a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience transforming organizations in the chemicals, industrials, sustainability, and oil and gas industries, Gabelnick will be responsible for defining Array’s overall corporate strategy including mergers and acquisitions, promoting the development of technology advancements, and prioritizing the company’s capital investments. He will play a critical role in identifying, evaluating, and prioritizing new strategic growth platforms that will expand Array’s footprint into complementary markets and support the company’s growth objectives and long-term vision.

“I am honored and excited to combine my skills in business strategy and technology development with my passion for sustainability to support Array’s growth as a renewable energy technology leader,” said Aaron Gabelnick, chief strategy and technology officer at Array. “As the energy transition further accelerates, I look forward to collaborating with Array’s leadership team and employees to identify what innovations and opportunities will help drive and position Array to further advance the adoption of renewable energy around the world.”



Most recently, Gabelnick served as the vice president and chief strategy officer for Honeywell’s Performance Materials and Technology business, where he developed growth strategies in core refining, petrochemical, and industrial areas including sustainable technologies in hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, carbon capture, utilization and storage, batteries, and more. Before joining Honeywell, he served as head of downstream strategy at Saudi Aramco, where he led overall strategy for refining, chemicals, trading, power, and logistics. He also held multiple senior-level strategy positions at Motiva Enterprises LLC. Gabelnick also previously held positions as a senior manager in Ernst & Young’s oil and gas, chemicals, and industrials practice, an associate principal at Charles River Associates’ chemicals and industrials management consultancy practice, and a research specialist at The Dow Chemical Company.



Gabelnick holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry from Harvard University. He also holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University’s Johnson School of Management.



Media Contact:

Steve Brecken

H+K Strategies

832-285-4620

Steve.Brecken@hkstrategies.com

Investor Relations Contact:

505-437-0010

investors@arraytechinc.com

