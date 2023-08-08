Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market to reach US$ 9.5 billion in 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 9.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for hyperpigmentation disorder treatment is expected to close at US$ 5.0 billion.



The growing prevalence of pigmentation disorders across the globe is driving the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market. The increased consumer awareness and increased healthcare spending accelerate the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market. The growing interest in aesthetics and strong research and development activities in the skincare industry drive the market's growth.

The rise in the prevalence of melasma and the increase in preference for cosmeceutical treatment has led to high demand for dermatological care, thus the increased rate of melisma and increased treatment rate drives the market demand.

The growing demand for non-invasive treatments for hyperpigmentation disorders, such as topical creams, serums, and chemical peels, is witnessing increasing demand. There is a growing preference for products containing natural and botanical ingredients in hyperpigmentation treatment. Consumers are looking for products that are gentle on the skin and have fewer potential side effects.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market was valued at US$ 4.6 billion

By treatment type, the cosmeceuticals segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on the disease indication, the melasma segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on end-use, the esthetic clinics and dermatology center segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing demand for personalized skincare treatment is influencing hyperpigmentation treatment approaches. Dermatologists and skincare professionals are customizing treatment plans to suit individual patient needs and skin types.





Ongoing research and development efforts have led to technological advancements in hyperpigmentation disorder treatment formulations such as laser therapy, intense pulsed light (IPL), and fractional radiofrequency, to target hyperpigmentation with greater precision and efficacy.





The hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is expanding in emerging economies, where increasing disposable income and improving access to healthcare are driving demand for skincare products and treatments.



Increase in the number of hospitals and aesthetic clinics, dermatological centers expected to drive the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market

Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

North America is a significant market for hyperpigmentation disorder treatment. The region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and consumers are increasingly conscious of skincare and aesthetics. The presence of leading pharmaceutical and skincare companies in the region contributes to the availability and adoption of advanced treatment options.

Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market. Factors such as a large population, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing awareness of skincare contribute to the market expansion. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have emerged as major markets for skincare products and treatments.

Competitive Landscape

The hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market report

Aerolase Corporation

Candela Corporation

Cynosure

Galderma S.A.

iSCLINICAL

ISDIN

L'Oréal (SkinCeuticals, Skinbetterscience & La Roche-Posay)

LumenisBe Ltd.

Mesoestetics

Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC

PCA Skin

Scientis

Senté

SkinMedica (AbbVie)

SoltaMedical

ZO Skin Health, Inc.

L’Oréal’s North America Research & Innovation (R&I) team recently strengthened its relationship with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) by signing a membership agreement with the Industrial Liaison Program (ILP), which will further connect L’Oréal with the North American innovation ecosystem and help pioneer new territories.

Candela offers a wide range of medical aesthetic devices for various applications, such as hair removal, skin rejuvenation, tattoo removal, acne treatment, and hyperpigmentation disorders. The company holds several patents for its innovative laser and light-based technologies, ensuring a competitive edge in the market and allowing for unique treatment capabilities.

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=46644<ype=S

Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment – Key Segments

Treatment Type

Cosmeceuticals

Laser Therapy

Chemical Peels

Microdermabrasion

Phototherapy

Others

Disease Indication

Melasma

Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation

Solar Lentigines

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Esthetic Clinics & Dermatology Centers

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



