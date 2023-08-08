La-Z-Boy Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release/ Conference Call

MONROE, Mich., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) will report its first quarter fiscal 2024 results for the period ended July 29, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and will hold its quarterly investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, Wednesday, August 23, 2023.



The dial-in phone number for the live conference call will be (888) 506-0062 for persons calling from within the U.S. or Canada, and the number for international callers will be (973) 528-0011. The participant access code is 202714.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the Internet. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/, and will be accessible for one year. A telephone replay will be available for one week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Conference ID 48910.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538

mark.becks@la-z-boy.com

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes La-Z-Boy, England, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 171 of the 349 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 349 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 522 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at https://www.la-z-boy.com/.