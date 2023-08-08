Correction: Intention to Fundraise

London, UNITED KINGDOM

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

INTENTION TO FUNDRAISE
8 AUGUST 2023

 The Company wishes to notify the following correction to the recent “Intention to Fundraise” announcement published on the 21 July 2023 due to a typo in the Company name of the previous announcement as follows:

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this year. A prospectus will be available in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181