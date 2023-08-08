Global Military Land Vehicles Market Size and Trend Analysis Report, 2023-2033: Increased Focus on Indigenous Development of IFVs Driving Segment Growth

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Land Vehicles Market Size and Trend Analysis including Segments, Key Programs, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive dataset provides market size forecasts and estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next ten years, focusing on the global military land vehicles market.

Market Overview

Geopolitical tensions, cross-border conflicts, varied deployment of armed forces, and standardization requirements are key drivers compelling global military forces to acquire modern military land vehicles. As European countries and NATO seek to enhance conventional capabilities with new platforms in response to the war in Ukraine and tensions with Russia, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in the military land vehicles market. This growth is attributed to the demand for modernizing existing fleets and developing indigenous armored vehicle manufacturing capabilities.

Key Highlights

The global military land vehicles market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

Europe is expected to dominate the global military land vehicles market, holding a market share of 47.4% over the forecast period, followed by North America and the Asia-Pacific regions.

The Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) segment is anticipated to lead the military land vehicles market with a share of 32.7% from 2023 to 2033. IFVs provide combat effectiveness and advanced armored protection, enhancing troop mobility on the battlefield. Key programs such as the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) and the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) are expected to drive the growth of the IFV segment.

Market Segmentation

The report classifies the global military land vehicles market into eight categories, including Main Battle Tanks, Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Personnel Carriers, Armored Multirole Vehicles, Armored Engineering Vehicles, Tactical Trucks, Support Vehicles, and Light Utility Vehicles.

Compeitive Landscape

ARTEC GmbH

BAE Systems Plc

General Dynamics Corp

Hyundai Motor Co

KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)

Oshkosh Corp

Patria Oyj

Rheinmetall AG

Rostec Corp

KAMAZ

CNH Industrial NV

AB Volvo

Iveco Oto Melara

Polish Armaments Group

Ford Motor Company

Yugoimport SDPR

Daimler AG

Textron Inc

Elbit Systems Ltd

Nissan Motor Co Ltd

AM General LLC

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Tata Motors Ltd

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Thales SA

Hanwha Group.

Conclusion

The global military land vehicles market is poised for steady growth due to geopolitical tensions and the need for modernization across regions. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, key programs, competitive landscape, and regional market outlook, enabling stakeholders to make informed business decisions.



