Melanoma Cell & Gene Therapy Market Analysis Forecast to 2031: Cell & Gene Therapies to Address Unmet Needs, Forecasts Show High Growth

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Melanoma Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs and Forecast to 2031" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest report offers valuable insights into the disease epidemiology, patient-based forecasts, pipeline analysis, competitor assessment, unmet needs, and market trends in the melanoma cell and gene therapy space.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Projections: The report includes a 10-year patient-based forecast (PBF) for melanoma cell and gene therapies in the 8MM (8 major markets) and an additional 7 geographical markets (7M), totaling 15 major markets (15MM). The projected sales data leverages information from pharmaceutical sales and drug availability databases.

Promising Pipeline: The cell and gene therapy (CGT) pipeline for melanoma is generally promising, with gene therapies being the dominant modality. The pipeline includes eight agents in Phase I, 16 in Phase II, and one in Phase III.

Market Growth: The patient-based forecast projects the melanoma CGT market across the 8MM to reach $801 million by 2031. Across the 15M, the overall melanoma market sales are projected to reach peak sales of $7.6 billion in 2031.

Unmet Needs: The report evaluates indication-specific unmet needs and identifies key future players in the cell therapy market. While melanoma patients have relatively effective first-line and second-line treatment options, CGT therapies are likely to address some unmet needs in this patient population.

Competitive Landscape: Cell and gene therapies constitute a modest proportion of the overall melanoma pipeline and will face high competition. Traditional therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and small molecules are more prevalent than CGT therapies like TILs and TCRs.

The report provides valuable insights for companies operating in the melanoma cell and gene therapy market, researchers, and healthcare professionals looking to understand the future landscape of melanoma treatment options.

Competive Landscape:

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Replimune

Wuhan Binhui Biopharmaceutical





For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tr61d7



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.