Mobile Beacon Invites Non-Profits to Apply for its Digital Inclusion Grant

Johnston, RI, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon’s Annual Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant is open and accepting applications until September 30th. The Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant provides grantees with 25 laptops, 25 mobile hotspots, and Mobile Beacon’s unlimited, uncapped mobile broadband service. The Wi-Fly grant is worth over $10,000 in donated technology and internet access. Eligible non-profit community organizations including schools, libraries, healthcare organizations, and religious organizations are encouraged to apply.

The grant is designed to work hand-in-hand with these community organizations to create digital inclusion programs that provide the internet and technology to combat the digital divide. Together, Wi-Fly grantees help connect underserved Americans to this vital tool to improve their lives.

Applications will be accepted until September 30, 2023. Two organizations will be awarded at the end of October. Past grantees used the Wi-Fly grant to create lasting programs in their communities including providing hotspots and laptops to participants to learn new technology skills, using the technology to devise workforce development programs, creating computer labs to provide access to residents, and providing off-campus access to students of all ages who do not have reliable internet access. Mobile Beacon encourages applicants to be creative in designing their digital inclusion programs to help solve the unique digital challenges faced in their specific communities.

“The Wi-Fly grant allowed us to meet the technology and internet connectivity needs of the elementary students in an inner city elementary school in Phoenix," Rock Rockett, Project Manager, Future Stars, Inc., 2022 Wi-Fly Grant Winner said.

Mobile Beacon’s Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant helps community anchor institutions launch digital inclusion programs aimed at closing the digital divide. To apply please visit our website at https://www.mobilebeacon.org/wi-fly-lending-launch-kit/ .

For more information questions please email grants@mobilebeacon.org .





About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at www.mobilebeacon.org .







