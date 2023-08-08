Strategic Report on Neurodiagnostics Market: Key Segments, Trends, and Future Prospects 2022 to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurodiagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Neurodiagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" provides a comprehensive analysis of the global neurodiagnostics market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It offers insights into the market's recent past, current state, and future prospects.

The analysis encompasses different segments like diagnostic imaging systems, hospitals & surgery centers, neurology centers, and other end-uses, focusing on annual sales figures in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030 and the corresponding compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

The report presents a historic review from 2014 to 2021 and a 16-year perspective from 2014 to 2030, highlighting value sales breakdown by region and key segments. This information empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions based on the evolving dynamics in the global neurodiagnostics market.

Global Neurodiagnostics Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Neurodiagnostics estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Diagnostic Imaging Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The Neurodiagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

