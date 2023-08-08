eSIM Market to Surpass 42.15 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Demand for Smart Electronics

Westford,USA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, consumers' desire to create linked homes primarily drives the increasing demand for smart electronics, including devices such as printers, smart glasses, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. Integrating eSIM technology into these consumer electronic items plays a crucial role in providing excellent network connectivity, which is essential for establishing connected homes in the eSIM market .

The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) has spawned new industries and provided network service providers with numerous opportunities. IoT is revolutionizing the mobile sector, completely transforming its landscape. The demand for intelligent and automated appliances extends beyond consumer-oriented devices such as tablets, mobile phones, and laptops in the eSIM market. Various industry verticals embrace IoT technologies, incorporating smartphones and wearables into their operations.

Prominent Players in eSIM Market

Gemalto N.V.

Infineon Technologies A.G.

Deutsche Telekom

STMicroelectronics

NXP (next experience) Semiconductors

Giesecke + Devrient

NTT DoCoMo INC.

Cisco Systems

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

Sierra Wireless INC.

Apple Inc.

Arm Limited

AT&T Inc.

IDEMIA

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefónica S.A

Thales Group

Vodafone Group Plc

Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increased Utilization of Photo detectors

Consumer electronics segment has emerged as a pivotal force driving innovation and growth within the eSIM market. Consumer electronics has become a game-changer in technology with its constant advancements and transformative capabilities. A notable development within this domain is the integration of eSIMs (embedded SIM cards) in consumer electronics applications.

The markets in North Americaare projected to possess a substantial share in the eSIM market, primarily attributed to being one of the pioneering regions to embrace and support eSIM technology. It was the first region to roll out widespread support for eSIM, with significant carriers offering eSIM services. In the United States, prominent telecom providers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Truphone, Ubigi, and Verizon Wireless have enabled the functionality of eSIM, providing consumers with the convenience of utilizing this advanced technology.

M2M Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due tothe Increased Adoption of LED Bulbs

M2M (Machine-to-Machine) segment has emerged as the frontrunner in the global eSIM market, primarily owing to the myriad benefits offered by eSIM technology in M2M devices. One key advantage is the simplified and digital approach to switching network carriers without physically replacing a SIM card. This flexibility allows M2M devices to seamlessly adapt to changing network requirements, reducing downtime and operational disruptions.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the eSIM market. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of eSIM technology in M2M devices, particularly in countries such as China and Japan. The region has experienced a significant surge in mobile internet penetration in recent years, with a doubling of mobile internet usage.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the eSIM market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in eSIM Market

Thales recently announced the deployment of its eSIM remote subscription platform in a public cloud version on Google Cloud. This move aimed to assist telecommunications companies in efficiently managing the increasing number of mobile subscriptions for eSIM-capable devices. The platform, which is GSMA-certified, offers global accessibility to telcos across more than 200 countries and territories.

STMicroelectronics and Truphonerecently joined forces to introduce a comprehensive embedded SIM (eSIM) infrastructure solution that adheres to GSMA M2M standards. STMicroelectronics contributed its GSMA-certified SOC solution, the ST4SIM-200A/M, which includes eSIM software and secure hardware qualified for industrial and automotive applications. Truphone provided seamless connectivity services and remote SIM provisioning (RSP) capabilities. This collaboration aimed to provide a robust and integrated solution for eSIM deployment in various sectors.

