From Plastic to Paper: Exploring the Evolution of Feed Packaging Market to 2030

In the global feed packaging market analysis, various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, and Asia-Pacific have been assessed for their recent past, current, and future trends.

The market has been evaluated based on different materials such as plastic, paper, jute, and other materials, considering their annual sales and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030. Additionally, the analysis includes a breakdown of value sales by animal categories including poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals & equine, and pets.

The study covers a historical review from 2014 to 2021 and presents a 16-year perspective spanning 2014, 2023, and 2030. The market presence of key competitors in each region is also highlighted, categorizing their influence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The report provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of the feed packaging industry across diverse global markets.



Global Feed Packaging Market to Reach $27.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Feed Packaging estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Paper segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Feed Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABC Packaging Direct

Amcor Limited

Constantia Flexibles Group

EL Dorado Packaging, Inc.

Huhtamaki OYJ

LC Packaging

MNZ Group

Mondi Group

NPP Group Limited

NYP Corp.

Plasteuropa Group

Proampac

Shenzhen Longma Industrial Co., Limited

Sonoco Products Company

Winpack Ltd.

