International Land Alliance Reports Sales at Rancho Costa Verde from August 5 Sales Event

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today reported sales at Rancho Costa Verde for this week’s tour of $787,000, representing $287,000 homesite sales and $500,000 new construction.

Frank Ingrande, President of ILAL, noted: “The Company is seeing higher than expected demand at a time of year where sales in the San Felipe corridor are typically slower. This is of particular significance as we prepare to add Oasis Park to our sales and marketing product offering.”

The Company further announced that is starting Phase II at its Oasis Park Resort, which will include clubhouse, beach club and model home construction to facilitate onsite tours and sales. This also includes construction on pre-sold homesites.

As previously stated, the Company completed Phase I of construction at its Oasis Park Resort, a 497-acre master planned community, located approximately eight kilometers south of the Company’s Rancho Costa Verde development. This development offers breathtaking 180-degree sea and mountain views from every home site. ILAL has already pre-sold 75 of the 1,344 planned residential lots at Oasis Park Resort.

The completed Phase I development at Oasis Park Resort included a two-mile main road from the highway to the Sea of Cortez as well as grading of the beach and marina. With home prices starting at $99,000, the Company’s Oasis Park Resort could ultimately generate over $30 million in gross lot sales and an additional $75 million in gross construction revenue.

Total Remaining Inventory:

Rancho Costa Verde

200 homesites for estimated gross sales of $6M; and construction services for 900 homes for estimated gross sales of $180M.

Oasis Park Resort

1,269 homesites for estimated gross sales of $30M; and construction services for 1,344 homes for estimated gross sales of $75M.

Plaza Bajamar

75 villas for gross estimated sales of $20M.

Valle Divino

636 homesites for gross estimated sales of $22M; and construction services for 650 homes for gross estimated sales of $70M.

