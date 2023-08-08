Doc2Doc Lending Ramps Up Growth and Expansion for the Rest of 2023

ATLANTA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doc2Doc Lending , a personal lending platform designed specifically to meet the unique needs of physicians and dentists, today announced the results of its capital funding initiative and a robust growth trajectory for the back half of the year. The company reported raising more than $35 million in debt and equity capital to support its strategic expansion.



Founded by doctors, Doc2Doc focuses on providing financial solutions that empower physicians and dentists to achieve their goals — from relocating for a residency to consolidating high-interest credit card debt to fulfilling their dreams by building their own practices. The company plans to use the capital acquired in the latest round, which was funded by Professional Solutions and private investors, to accelerate the introduction of new products, grow through strategic partnerships and continue to provide industry-leading customer service.

“We are full steam ahead — our partnership network has grown by 200 percent year-over-year and we have increased our impact by funding thousands of loans for physicians and dentists at every stage of their careers,” said Dr. Zwade J. Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder of Doc2Doc. “Doc2Doc fills a significant gap in the marketplace, and we’re looking forward to scaling our products and solutions to ultimately assist more doctors.”

In the second quarter, the company also launched an origination and funding partnership with DR Bank , a financial services and lending institution with a proven track record of serving the medical community, and expanded its relationship with Encina Lender Finance . Additionally, it launched the Bridge Loan program, designed for doctors nearing the end of their training, and expanded offerings to podiatry residents and physicians who earned a Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine (DPM).

“We are thrilled to work with Doc2Doc and empower doctors to pursue their goals with financial products built for them,” said Jason Hardgrave, CEO, DR Bank. “This is a win-win partnership that combines the strengths and expertise of both of our businesses to help doctors manage money, grow wealth and achieve their goals.” Ed Chang, CEO of Encina Lender Finance, added “Encina is proud of its continued commitment and support of Doc2Doc, which has consistently executed on its financial goals while fulfilling its mission of serving physicians and dentists.”

About Doc2Doc

Founded in 2017, Doc2Doc Lending provides a suite of financial products designed specifically to meet the unique needs of doctors. The company offers personal loans and commercial solutions for physicians and dentists using an in-house lending platform that delivers unique tailored solutions not offered by traditional financial institutions. Doc2Doc’s goal is to empower doctors to achieve their personal and professional goals throughout their careers. Learn more at doc2doclending.com .

