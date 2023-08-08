ENACOMM Appoints Dynamic Tech Visionary Stacey Zuniga as Chief Revenue Officer

Zuniga to Accelerate Evolution of ENACOMM’s AI-backed Self-service Technologies to Drive Customer and Partner Success, and Maximize Company Revenue

AUSTIN, TX, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tech industry thought leader Stacey Zuniga has been named Chief Revenue Officer of ENACOMM, the company today announced. The FinTech provider with time-honored expertise in intelligent self-service, big data and financial fraud prevention is now introducing banks and credit unions of all sizes that it has served for decades to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technologies. Zuniga will align the company’s sales, marketing, and product initiatives to maximize revenue and partnership success.

“Stacey will be a powerful force behind innovation at ENACOMM, which will propel the success of our customers in tandem,” commented ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis. “ENACOMM is committed to helping our partners stay on the leading edge of technology amidst a fiercely competitive financial landscape.”

Zuniga brings over 25 years of technology operations and finance experience with organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining ENACOMM, Stacey co-founded and served as Chief Operating Officer for a mobile banking company where he was instrumental in raising venture capital and onboarding over 200 community financial institutions to the company’s mobile apps platform on behalf of the company’s digital banking partners.

At ENACOMM, Zuniga will focus on developing channel relationships and technology partnerships. He will also play a key role in driving strategic vision with senior management for the ENACOMM Financial Suite of products and services.

“I’m thrilled to step into the CRO position at ENACOMM; the role’s responsibilities, opportunities, and creative latitude will help me to push ENACOMM to the next level,” said Zuniga. “This is my sweet spot, and given my past experience with ENACOMM, I believe we can hit the ground running.”

In June, ENACOMM introduced the financial services industry to Emerie, the most advanced, accessible AI-backed Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) for banking. Emerie’s AI technology learns about and comes to know users by continuously analyzing performance metrics and integrating new information, delivering an improved user experience with every customer interaction. Zuniga will spearhead a plan that involves striking strategic partnerships nationwide to equip financial institutions, large and small, with advanced AI-powered technologies. As Boukadakis recently wrote for The Financial Brand, artificial intelligence can be an equalizer for financial institutions, but small banks and credit unions need better access to it.

Boukadakis added, “Stacey’s brilliant mind is truly one-in-a-million, and ENACOMM is incredibly fortunate to have his help guiding our organization toward even greater success.”

To learn more about ENACOMM, visit www.enacomm.net.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM created Emerie, the most advanced, accessible Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) for financial services in the industry. ENACOMM is a provider of FinTech solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that modernize the user experience (UX) for bank customers and credit union members and that transform operations through the strategic application of data. ENACOMM empowers financial institutions of all sizes with platform solutions for improving customer engagement, fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and more to help banks and credit unions provide customers and members with best-in-class, omnichannel self-service and a customer experience (CX) that is modern, secure, and user-friendly. The company’s customer base ranges from credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.

For more information, go to www.enacomm.net

