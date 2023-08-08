Meridian Energy Group Inc. Announces Unanimous Approval for Proposed County Road Improvements Serving the Davis Refinery Project

Medora, ND and Houston, TX, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Energy Group, Inc. is announcing that the County Commission of Billings County, North Dakota gave unanimous approval to Meridian for the Company’s proposed road improvements related to its Davis Refinery project in North Dakota. These improvements include widening and increasing the bearing capacity of two miles of County roads leading to the site of the Davis Refinery just west of Belfield, North Dakota. In addition, the road surfaces will be upgraded to paved surfaces which will increase the safety of vehicle traffic.



The Meridian engineering team has been working with Billings County Highway Department to refine the roadway design and to meet all County requirements. Meridian will now proceed with the actual construction of the improvements over the next several weeks. After the improvements have been able to “season” over the 2023-2024 winter freeze-thaw it will be ready for resurfacing and will be able to accommodate heavy construction loads, including module transport for the Davis Refinery as early as next summer. Design work on the Davis Refinery is also continuing at the offices of Meridian’s design-construction contractor in Houston as Meridian prepares for actual fabrication and construction-installation of the Davis Refinery in coming months.

William Prentice, Chairman and CEO of Meridian, said, “The County Road Improvements are an important milestone in preparing for the actual field construction of the Davis facility. The Davis Refinery will bring important investment and employment opportunities to North Dakota utilizing Bakken crude oil and will be the first of a series of clean-technology refineries that will have one-eighth of the emissions of the average domestic refinery and less than one-half of the GHG emissions. Meridian’s facilities will be located in several domestic shale basins and will also utilize significant amounts of renewable vegetable oils to promote compliance with the Renewable Fuels Standards, providing important energy transition assets to meet the needs of the American consumer.”

The Mission of Meridian Energy Group, Inc. is to provide long-term shareholder value through the development and operation of the cleanest, most environmentally compliant and profitable crude oil refineries in the world. The Davis Refinery represents the first of several next-generation Meridian refineries, as Meridian will be expanding with development, permitting, and financing its next series of projects in the Permian and in the Cushing, OK area. Meridian has a number of other locations under consideration and has the potential to export its proprietary refinery technology and processes to currently operational refineries worldwide. Established in 2013, Meridian has offices in Belfield, North Dakota and Houston, Texas. Connect with Meridian Energy Group: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn For more information, visit: https://meridianenergygroupinc.com/

