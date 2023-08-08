C-Suite Network™ Partners with Revolution Media Group to Pioneer New Age in Media Broadcasting with “Bulls, Bears and Blockchain”

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The C-Suite Network™, the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, is announcing a partnership with Revolution Media Group, a trailblazer in media innovation, to redefine the landscape of financial broadcasting. This partnership will integrate traditional finance, decentralized finance, and emerging technologies by expanding distribution of the content via C-Suite Network™ and C-Suite Radio, the premier business podcast network.



The collaboration aims to usher in a revolutionary phase in financial broadcasting with the introduction of the highly acclaimed "Bulls, Bears, and Blockchain" (“B3”) podcast series. The Market Masters, a galaxy of finance gurus, along with a constellation of celebrated guests, steer the discourse on traditional finance (TradFi), decentralized finance (DeFi), and associated cutting-edge technologies.

“Business is constantly changing and it’s essential that we stay on top of any emerging technologies and news as they pertain to business,” said Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman and Founder, C-Suite Network™ and host of “All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett on C-Suite Radio. “Having such a successful podcast join our network speaks volumes to their desire to reach a wider audience and delivers on our promise to our community of providing them with the most relevant content to scale their businesses to the next level.”

"Bulls, Bears, and Blockchain" fosters real-time audience engagement paralleling social media live streaming, inviting listeners to contribute during live podcast recordings. Coupled with a myriad of audiograms and posts, it results in a rich, multi-layered experience. The B3 show's philosophy centers on delivering distinctive educational content and market insights, empowering listeners towards financial self-reliance.

Tune in on Twitter Spaces every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm ET. The vibrant hour is then masterfully shaped into a podcast, released the subsequent day on all podcast and streaming platforms. Integrating that content with C-Suite Radio, extends the show’s distribution, reach, and opportunity for engagement in an on-demand format where listeners download and listen at their own leisure.

“C-Suite’s role as a leader in business-focused podcasts and related content makes this exciting partnership a natural choice for “Bulls, Bears & Blockchain,” says Revolution Media Group Co-Founder and B3 Market Master Marc X. LoPresti.

"Bulls, Bears, and Blockchain" takes pride in its stellar lineup of guests. B3 has hosted financial luminaries such as Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge Capital, Thomas Lee from Fundstrat, Grant Cardone, and Peter Schiff, among others. These financial titans bring their own followers to the B3 audience, contributing their extensive experience to dynamic discussions and enriching our shows with exclusive knowledge and insights.

Begin your journey with "Bulls, Bears, and Blockchain" on multiple podcast platforms and engage live through social media spaces. Follow Revolution Media Group and C-Suite Network™ for exciting updates.

For a complete playlist of recent episodes, visit: https://c-suitenetwork.com/radio/shows/bulls-bears-blockchain/

About C-Suite Network™

C-Suite Network™ is the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above. The C-Suite Network’s mission is to provide a peer community, networking events, relevant content and services to support c-level executives and other entrepreneurs achieve professional success.

C-Suite Network™ offers invitation-only events as well as custom-tailored content through all its entities: C-Suite TV, C-Suite Radio, C-Suite Book Club, and C-Suite Network Advisors™. Learn more at www.c-suitenetwork.com , or connect on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About Revolution Media Group:

Revolution Media Group, the pioneers of media transformation, are reshaping content creation and consumption through innovative media and blockchain technologies. Composing a harmony of audience-centric journalism and community reinforcement, it's the compass guiding you through unchartered territories. Discover a universe of boundless opportunities at www.getrevradio.com.