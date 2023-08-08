Bilirubin Blood Test Market to Hit USD 2.30 Billion by 2030 due to Rising Prevalence of Liver Diseases and Increasing Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report projected that the Bilirubin Blood Test Market would achieve a valuation of approximately $2.30 billion by 2030, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.32% within the forecast timeframe spanning from 2023 to 2030.”

The bilirubin blood test serves as a vital tool in diagnosing and monitoring various health conditions related to the liver and blood. By interpreting the results, medical professionals can guide patients toward appropriate treatments and interventions. Regular monitoring of bilirubin levels can help catch potential issues early, allowing for timely medical interventions and improved health outcomes. Increased public awareness about the importance of regular medical check-ups is contributing to the demand for various diagnostic tests, including bilirubin blood tests.

Continuous advancements in medical technology have led to the development of more accurate and efficient bilirubin blood testing methods. The integration of automated analyzers and advanced spectroscopy techniques has enhanced the precision of these tests, reducing the chances of errors and false results. This increased accuracy aids healthcare professionals in making informed decisions and providing appropriate treatment plans. Increased public awareness about the importance of regular medical check-ups is contributing to the demand for various diagnostic tests, including bilirubin blood tests. Governments, healthcare organizations, and advocacy groups are playing a vital role in educating the public about the significance of monitoring liver health, which, in turn, bolsters the bilirubin blood test market growth.

Major Players included in this Report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Noord-Holland)

Beckman Coulter, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Ginevri

Advanced Instruments

Reichert, Inc

Instrumentation Laboratory

AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd & Other Players

Impact of Recession on Bilirubin Blood Test Market Growth

The impact of an economic recession on the bilirubin blood test market is multifaceted. While the demand for essential diagnostic tests might continue, routine screenings could experience a decline due to reduced healthcare access and budget constraints. Technological advancements and changes in healthcare priorities might also reshape the landscape of bilirubin testing. Ultimately, the extent of the impact depends on the severity and duration of the recession, as well as the healthcare policies and innovations in place to address the challenges posed by such economic downturns.

Report Attributes Details Market Size by 2030 US$ 2.30 Bn CAGR CAGR of 6.32 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Bilirubin Blood Test Market: Key Segmentation • By Test Type (Total Serum Bilirubin (Tsb), Direct/Conjugated Bilirubin Test, Indirect/Unconjugated Bilirubin Test)

• By Product Type (Two Types, Namely, Consumables, Instruments)

• By Application (Newborn Children, Adults)

• By End-Users (Diagnostics Centers, Pathological Labs, Hospitals) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Driver • Growing geriatric population, prevalence of liver diseases, and increased healthcare spending.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

While the direct impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the bilirubin blood test market might not be immediately observable, the indirect consequences on the global healthcare industry can certainly influence the availability, accessibility, and innovation of bilirubin testing methods. The interconnected nature of the global economy and healthcare systems means that geopolitical events can have widespread and often unforeseen repercussions.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, the bilirubin blood test market has experienced consistent growth owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of liver disorders, increasing awareness about early disease detection, and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Rapid urbanization, changing dietary habits, and increasing disposable income levels have driven the demand for bilirubin blood tests across the Asia-Pacific region. The European market is influenced by a growing geriatric population, lifestyle changes leading to liver diseases, and strong government initiatives promoting preventive healthcare.

The Total Serum Bilirubin (TSB) segment stands as a cornerstone in the diagnosis and monitoring of liver health. Bilirubin, a byproduct of red blood cell breakdown, serves as an essential marker for liver function. Elevated bilirubin levels can indicate various liver conditions, such as hepatitis, cirrhosis, or biliary obstruction.

Complementing the TSB segment's influence is the Diagnostics Centers segment, which is revolutionizing how medical tests are administered and accessed. Diagnostics centers serve as pivotal hubs for various medical tests, providing a centralized location for patients and healthcare providers to access a comprehensive range of diagnostic services

Recent Developments Related to Bilirubin Blood Test Market

In a groundbreaking advancement for the healthcare industry, Indian medtech startup EzeRX Healthtech Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled a revolutionary device poised to transform the way primary health parameters are detected and monitored.

has unveiled a revolutionary device poised to transform the way primary health parameters are detected and monitored. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative treatments for various diseases, has recently unveiled significant strides in its mission with the publication of Phase 2 clinical results for REZLIDHIA™ (olutasidenib) in the esteemed medical journal Blood Advances.

