Vistar Media Closes H1 2023 with Impressive Growth Indicators for DOOH Advertising

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , a cutting-edge global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH) , announced solid growth indicators through H1 of 2023. Most notably, Vistar saw continued adoption of its DOOH solutions and investment in the channel from advertisers, including the following highlights:



Vistar partnered with more than 1,900 brands ( 61% increase YoY ) and 275 different agencies (38% increase YOY) to facilitate nearly 3,800 campaigns ( 56% increase YoY ) across its programmatic marketplace – signaling accelerated growth and excitement about programmatic DOOH.

“Vistar’s H1 results demonstrate that more marketers are recognizing the true potential digital out-of-home has to offer, and the value the programmatic channel can bring to their overall business objectives,” said Leslie Lee, SVP of Marketing at Vistar Media. “From data-driven creatives to smart audience targeting and valuable measurement, DOOH’s impressive capabilities are continuing to catch the attention of advertisers.”



On the digital signage side, Vistar works with a total of 111 media owners in the United States, spanning more than 650,000 screens – affording advertisers endless opportunities to connect with consumers in critical real-world moments, from high-impact digital billboards to contextually relevant place-based screens like retail locations, gas stations and more.

Vistar also saw a 54% YoY increase in advertisers running campaigns through its supply-side platform (SSP) via omnichannel DSPs across the United States. Not only does this signal a strong adoption of DOOH as part of the wider omnichannel media mix, but it shows an increasing demand for tapping into Vistar's SSP expertise and robust inventory network.

“Programmatic DOOH is quickly becoming a necessary component of omnichannel marketing campaigns that endeavor to reach consumers in unique ways. We’re pleased with these indicators and expect these trends to continue through the rest of 2023,” said Lee.

As Vistar continues to raise the industry’s awareness of how DOOH can bring a new element of creativity to out-of-home advertising , the company announced the launch of its own content and creative studio. In launching Vistar Studio , Vistar became the first DOOH provider to offer a dedicated creative team – helping clients build creatives that are optimized for OOH’s data-driven capabilities. Additionally, Vistar recently launched Vistar Verify, a new program aimed at evaluating inventory quality for all networks in its programmatic marketplace – ensuring the highest standards of inventory quality is maintained for buyers.

While Vistar commemorates an impressive first half of 2023, even celebrating 27% YoY growth in staff headcount to account for a growing business, the company remains laser focused on driving the DOOH industry forward as an innovative and essential addition to the modern media mix.

