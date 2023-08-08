Porsche Cars North America appoints new Corporate Communications Manager

Atlanta, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America has appointed Jarred Hopkins as the Corporate Communications Manager as key part of the Atlanta-based communications team.

In his new role, Hopkins will oversee all corporate-focused communications for Porsche in the United States, and report directly to Angus Fitton, Vice-President of Public Relations.

Hopkins previously held the position of Corporate Communications Manager at The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment. Prior to that, Hopkins was the Public Relations Manager at the Apollo Theater in New York – a position he took up after transitioning to the East Coast. In total, Hopkins has worked in PR for 11 years and brings with him a degree in journalism from the Missouri School of Journalism. Supporting him on the corporate communications team at PCNA are Jennifer Bixler and Marcus Garner. Hopkins’s appointment is effective immediately.

Jarred Hopkin’s predecessor, Marcus Kabel, has moved, after five years with PCNA, to a new role within the wider Volkswagen Group in Europe. Jarred Hopkins can be reached at jarred.hopkins@porsche.us or on +1 404-401-4448.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche centers, two Porsche studios and three satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/Porsche USAOfficial | instagram.com/porsche usa facebook.com/PECAtlanta|instagram.com/pecatl|facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/.

Attachments