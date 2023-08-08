Cumene Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 45.3 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Cumene Market is estimated at US$ 26.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033. Rising demand for cumene for different applications, including plastics, laminates, and composites, is predicted to lead to lucrative opportunities for market players.



Increasing demand for paints, lacquers, and enamel, coupled with the rising usage of cumene in the production of iron, rubber, and steel, is expected to significantly contribute to the revenue stream for manufacturers. Cumene is also utilized as an intermediate compound in the manufacturing of various chemicals for industrial applications.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8743

The chemical formula for cumene is C 9 H 12 chemical formula and is an aromatic hydrocarbon. It is a constituent of crude oil. Chemical manufacturing industries use it for the production of a wide array of chemicals and solvents, including phenol, acetophenone, methylstyrene, and acetone. Cumene is used as a significant ingredient in refined fuels and crude oil.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global cumene market stands at US$ 26.50 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for cumene is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 45.30 billion by the end of 2033.

The United States market is anticipated to reach US$ 15 billion by 2033-end.

Sales of cumene in the United Kingdom are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach US$ 2 billion by 2033.

Demand for phenol is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033.

The Japanese market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% and amount to US$ 2.5 billion by 2033-end.



“Government policies and regulations governing chemical manufacturing, health & safety regulations, and environmental considerations are predicted to have a positive impact on the demand for cumene,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Growth of Chemical and Construction Industries Fueling Demand for Cumene

Cumene is a crucial raw material in the manufacturing of acetone and phenol utilized in several industries, including construction, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and automotive. Rising demand for products from these end-use industries is predicted to influence sales of cumene.

The construction industry is projected to play a pivotal role in the growing demand for products based on cumene. Rapid urbanization is boosting the need for construction materials, adhesives, coatings, and sealants made from cumene-derived products.

Cumene is used as a solvent in the production of polycarbonates, synthetic fibers, and resins. Expansion of the chemical sector is estimated to impact sales of cumene in the coming decade.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8743

Market to Benefit from Sustainable Manufacturing Trend

Process optimization and technological advancements are leading to cost-effectiveness and improved production efficiency in cumene manufacturing. Process modification, integration of renewable feedstocks, and enhanced catalysts are projected to have a positive influence on the sales of cumene.

In recent years, emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices and use of bio-based alternatives is growing due to sustainability goals and rising environmental concerns. Some companies are exploring new bio-based routes to manufacture cumene with the use of renewable feedstocks instead of conventional fossil fuel sources.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of cumene take steps to increase their market share while assuring value addition for their present product line by upholding product standards, enhancing supply chain management systems, implementing quality control measures, and other actions.

Industry participants are focusing on diversifying their customer bases across geographies. To increase their market share and financial success, these companies are forming new strategic alliances.

By entering new markets, smaller and midsize companies are extending their reach. Other endeavours taken by these market participants include product developments and technological advancements.

For instance:

In May 2021, TPPG made a significant investment of US$ 13 million in its paints and coatings plant located in Jiading, China. The investment includes the expansion of a power coatings technology center and the installation of eight new production lines for powder coatings to enhance the research and development capabilities of PPG. This expansion is projected to increase the plant's capacity by an additional 8,000 tons per year.



Key Market Players

Leading manufacturers of cumene are Braskem, Chang Chun Group, INEOS, Dow, CITGO, Kumbo P&B Chemicals Inc., Cepsa, Koch Industries Inc., Domo Chemicals, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., SABIC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC., and Versalis SpA.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cumene market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on production type (zeolite, solid phosphoric acid, and aluminum chloride) and application (phenol, acetone), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Most Trending Reports in Chemicals and Materials Industry:

Ethylene Dichloride Market: The global ethylene dichloride market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 31.2 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 2.3% to reach US$ 39.3 billion by the end of 2032. Industrial grade ethylene dichloride accounted for 95.3% of the global ethylene dichloride (EDC) market at the end of 2021.

Chlorinated Polypropylene Market: The global chlorinated polypropylene market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 388 million in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 8.1% to end up at US$ 844.3 million by 2032. Chlorinated polypropylene demand for use in paints and coatings accounted for 26.3% of the global market share at the end of 2021.

Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene Market: Market players are also entering into long-term partnerships with raw material suppliers, end-use industries, and going in for product launches in order to have a strong presence in the global methacrylate butadiene styrene market.

Petrochemical Fasteners Market: The petrochemical fasteners market is witnessing steady growth as manufacturers are looking to support end users by enhancing productivity and providing petrochemical fasteners with custom design, material selection and coating.

Terpene Resin Market: The global terpene resin market is expected to grow with a single-digit CAGR over the forecast period due to the growth in the production and demand for terpene resin across the globe.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.