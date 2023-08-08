Bumper, The Revolutionary Price Protection Protocol, Announce BUMP Token Listing on Bitmart, Ahead of August Launch.

LONDON, UK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumper , the innovative cryptocurrency risk management solution, have announced that it will list its native token, BUMP, on the Bitmart trading platform, marking a significant milestone for the DeFi protocol which delivers protection against downside volatility for crypto assets, and is being billed as an Option desk killer.





The listing of the BUMP token on Bitmart is a precursor to Bumper’s mainnet launch, closely following the public release of Bumper’s prototype dApp and their keynote speech at Permissionless II in Austin, Texas on the rise of DeFi 3.0.





BUMP-USDT Pairing Opens New Trading Horizons

The Bitmart listing will introduce the BUMP-USDT trading pair, offering crypto enthusiasts a new opportunity to trade Bumper's native BUMP token. This strategic move aims to enhance the accessibility and liquidity of BUMP, extending Bumper's reach to a broader audience and fostering participation in the protocol.



Within the Bumper ecosystem, BUMP tokens serve a dual purpose, providing both utility and governance rights. Holding BUMP is essential for protocol users, as the unique design necessitates that tokens be bonded, rather than spent, whilst positions remain open.





Market Maker Appointment

To ensure sufficient liquidity, Bumper has mandated Flowdesk, the leading Web3 industry market maker. This collaboration is designed to support the BUMP-USDT trading pair on Bitmart, facilitating smooth trading and reinforcing Bumper's commitment to user-centric innovation.





Continued Availability on Uniswap

The Bitmart listing complements Bumper's existing presence on Uniswap, where the USDC-BUMP and WETH-BUMP pairs remain available on versions v2 and v3. Users will continue to have the flexibility to choose their preferred trading platform, reflecting Bumper's dedication to providing diverse trading options.





A New Era of Price Protection

CEO Jonathan DeCarteret said ”Listing the BUMP token on a centralised exchange is the final piece of the jigsaw before we launch. This follows years of R&D, solving complex math problems, coding challenges and constructing an elaborate agent-based simulation to test it all. When released, Bumper will offer a totally new and vastly more efficient tool to protect users from price drops and banish volatility forever”.









About Bumper

Bumper is revolutionising crypto risk management with its groundbreaking protocol, designed to protect the value of users’ assets from market crashes and downside volatility without sacrificing exposure to upside gains.



Bumper launches on the Ethereum mainnet in August 2023, offering attractive rewards for early protocol users taking protection and yield-seeking liquidity providers.





For more information about Bumper and the BUMP token listing on Bitmart, please visit Bumper's website or contact marketing@bumper.fi.





