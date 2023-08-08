Atossa Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 14, 2023

SEATTLE, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to address significant unmet needs in cancer, today announced that it will provide a business update and report financial results for the second quarter 2023 on Monday, August 14, 2023. Company management will host a conference call to review the results at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT on August 14, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT

Interested participants should register for the conference call in advance of the call’s start time.

Following the call, a recording will be made available on the investor relations page of Atossa’s website: https://investors.atossatherapeutics.com

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Eric Van Zanten

VP, Investor and Public Relations

610-529-6219

eric.vanzanten@atossainc.com

