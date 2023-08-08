NAR Announces 12 Tech Startups for iOi Summit’s Pitch Battle

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® has announced the 12 companies participating in the Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit’s “Pitch Battle” competition from August 29–30 in Miami.

NAR's venture capital arm, Second Century Ventures, will present the Pitch Battle competition, where each entrant will conduct a live, four-minute pitch about its product or service followed by a four-minute, rapid-fire question-and-answer session from a panel of judges. Contestants must present a compelling case for their new tech innovations or services and explain how it will improve the real estate industry.

“The iOi Summit is about discovering the next big thing in real estate tech as we continue working to foster a culture of innovation and inclusivity,” said NAR CEO and SCV President Bob Goldberg. “We are thrilled to see how the next generation of outstanding tech companies will leverage this platform to present their innovations.”

The Pitch Battle contestants include the following:

Accacia: An AI-enabled SAAS platform for real estate owners, asset managers, investors and operators to measure their carbon footprint and design their decarbonization journeys.

Highnote: A presentation platform that elevates how agents win deals with intuitive drag-and-drop, real-time notifications and a new AI assistant.

Instacard: The digital business card for real estate professionals.

Koggi: Connects real estate developers, buyers and financial institutions to simplify home financing throughout Latin America.

ListAssist: An AI business specializing in real estate solutions which empower agents to focus on people, not process.

Productive.ai: All you need to do is talk, with AI-enhanced call features that automatically summarize your conversations, create notes, tasks, calendar events and will even log everything to your CRM.

Propify: Unified API for property management software that helps proptech companies launch integrations faster, reduce development costs and win more sales.

Rechat: An app that provides real estate brokers and agents with a lead-to-close solution that includes a comprehensive marketing suite, CRM and mobile transactions.

Rila: The modern real estate network that helps home seekers connect with agents’ amazing properties by using AI to personalize their home discovery experience.

Style to Design: A tech tool that empowers agents to seize opportunities with buyers, sellers, investors and builders by leveraging innovative reality renovations with staging and design features.

Tongo: Like a business line of credit for agents, but better, to stabilize cash flows and grow.

Work & Mother: A wellness tech company transforming the modern workplace with the necessary physical and digital support required to retain working parents.

The winner will be awarded $15,000, a booth at NAR’s annual conference in November (NAR NXT) and the opportunity to present iOi’s 2024 Pitch Battle winner.

“Each of these 12 startups offers something unique to our industry,” said David Conroy, NAR’s director of emerging technology. “Regardless of the outcome, each participating company is contributing to real estate technology’s evolution, and that’s a victory in itself.”

Learn more about the Pitch Battle and register to attend the iOi Summit at ioisummit.realtor.

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

# # #

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.