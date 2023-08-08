Avant Technologies Unveils Plans for Development of Large-Scale Supercomputer to Empower AI Software Companies

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI solutions, today announces its plans to develop a true edge-native distributed supercomputer—designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing.



Leveraging state-of-the-art supercomputing technologies with seamless communication and interaction among all compute, storage, and networking resources, Avant’s distributed supercomputer will empower AI software companies with unprecedented capabilities, enabling them to push the boundaries of AI development and deployment.

When discussing the Avant’s technology development plans, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Paul Averill, said, “Our next generation edge-native supercomputer represents a true paradigm shift in AI computing. We envision a future where Avant can provide AI software companies with an unprecedented and cost-effective compute infrastructure that unlocks the full potential of artificial intelligence and ushers in a new era of technological advancement.”

Avant’s supercomputer will be designed to cater specifically to the complex computing needs of AI applications, and the platform will be designed to enable fast and efficient data transfer between all components, ensuring unprecedented performance, availability, and scalability for the entire system.

The Company’s “edge-native” approach doesn’t rely on cloud-based services or remote servers, so it will offer companies a host of advantages over the more familiar “cloud-native” approach, including:

Reduced latency: Edge-native applications process data locally, which means that they can provide real-time responses without the delay of sending data to a remote server for processing. This is particularly important for AI applications that require real-time processing, such as autonomous vehicles, robotics, and video surveillance.

Improved security and privacy: Edge-native applications keep data processing local to edge devices, which can help to improve security and privacy. This is because less sensitive data is being transmitted over the network, and there is less risk of data being intercepted or stolen.

Increased scalability: Edge-native applications can be scaled more easily than cloud-native applications because edge devices can be added or removed as needed, without the need to scale the cloud infrastructure.

Reduced costs: Avant’s proprietary approach in the building and maintaining of its supercomputer environment will be instrumental in significantly reducing costs related to the computing environment of AI companies as compared to traditional cloud computing providers.

By merging the latest advancements in processor technology, advanced algorithms, and network architecture, Avant is creating a supercomputer ecosystem capable of processing power that dramatically reduces execution times for complex and data-intensive algorithms, enabling AI software companies to iterate, innovate, and scale their solutions with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

To ensure compatibility and ease of development, the Avant edge-native supercomputer grid will support all major AI frameworks. This integration will enable AI developers to effortlessly leverage their existing knowledge and skills while benefiting from the incredible performance boost offered by Avant’s innovative technology.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI solutions. Avant plans to develop a true edge-native distributed supercomputer—designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing.

Recently, Avant Technologies acquired Avant! AI™ and InstantFAME™, two technologies operating in multi-billion-dollar industries. Avant’s “Thy News” application is another of the Company's key projects. Thy News is a worldwide application used for processing news from multiple sources.

More information about Avant Technologies can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

