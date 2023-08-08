Ventilator Market Set to Soar Past USD 6.36 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Ventilator market , increasing adoption of portable and lightweight ventilators, integration of advanced monitoring and connectivity features, the rise of non-invasive ventilation techniques, growing demand for ventilators with high-end features and automation, development of ventilators with improved patient comfort, focus on energy efficiency and noise reduction, expanding application of ventilators in homecare settings, incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, the emergence of telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions for ventilator management, emphasis on infection control and safety features in ventilator design are the market trends promoting the growth.

A ventilator is a machine that helps people breathe. It does this by providing oxygen to the lungs and removing carbon dioxide from the body. Ventilators are used in hospitals and other healthcare settings to treat people with respiratory problems, such as pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Prominent Players in Ventilator Market

Becton Dickinson

Philips Respironics

Medtronic

ResMed

GE Healthcare

Air Liquide

Drägerwerk

Hamilton Medical

Invacare

Tianjin Medical

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Beijing Aeonmed

Teijin Pharma

Maquet

Vygon

Nidek Medical

Smiths Medical

Fisher & Paykel

Non-invasive Ventilator Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Non-invasive types dominated the global market owing to technological advancements. It also offers a less invasive and more comfortable option for patients, resulting in higher patient acceptance and compliance. Patients find non-invasive ventilators more tolerable, as they do not require invasive procedures like intubation. This preference for non-invasive ventilation contributes to its dominance in the market.

Respiratory Failure is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, respiratory failure is the leading segment due to the increasing prevalence of the respiratory disease. In addition, the treatment of respiratory failure often occurs in hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs), where ventilators are extensively used. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are major consumers of ventilators due to the high demand for respiratory support in critical care settings.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. North America has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, specialty clinics, and intensive care units (ICUs). These healthcare facilities are equipped with advanced medical equipment, including ventilators, to provide critical care to patients. The availability of resources and a strong healthcare system contribute to North America's dominance in the ventilator market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Ventilator market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Ventilator.

Key Developments in Ventilator Market

In January 2023, ResMed, a leading manufacturer of respiratory devices, acquired AirSense, a maker of ventilators. The acquisition was valued at $1.2 billion. ResMed said that the acquisition would expand its product portfolio and give it a foothold in the growing home care ventilator market.

In March 2023, GE Healthcare, a leading provider of medical equipment, acquired Hillrom, a maker of ventilators and other medical devices. The acquisition was valued at $12.5 billion. GE Healthcare said that the acquisition would expand its product portfolio and give it a stronger presence in the global healthcare market.

Key Questions Answered in Ventilator Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

