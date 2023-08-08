Medigus: ParaZero Receives Second Order from One of the World’s Largest Automotive Manufacturers

The repeat order is for a custom safety solution for a Fortune 500 automotive manufacturer’s proprietary drone program.

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in electric vehicle charging solutions, advanced medical solutions, and innovative internet technologies, today announced that ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) (“ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, (33.36% owned by Medigus), has received a second order for its custom drone safety system by one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers.

The repeat order follows an agreement previously signed with the automotive manufacturer for the development of a bespoke safety solution for its proprietary drone program.

The automotive manufacturer plans to integrate ParaZero’s SafeAir™ drone safety system into their proprietary aircraft from the design stage, allowing for an optimized and seamless integration. ParaZero has a proven history of supplying advanced safety solutions for global manufacturers and companies across a myriad of aerial platforms, including multirotor, single rotor, fixed wing, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), manned and unmanned, and urban air mobility aircraft.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (https://parazero.com/) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations overpopulated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technologies company that is focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets. Medigus’ affiliations in the medical solutions arena consist of ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz, by way of Fuel Doctor Holdings, Inc., are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/.

