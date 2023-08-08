CAST software intelligence integral to Manulife’s application modernization risk strategy

NEW YORK and PARIS, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After Canada’s largest insurance company selected software intelligence provided by CAST Highlight and CAST Imaging as the backbone of their modernization efforts, Manulife Vice President of Global Architecture Shawn McCarthy said it enabled the company to quickly identify which applications to prioritize and massively accelerate modernization. At the same time, it empowered him and his team to clearly explain business impacts to leadership, strengthening internal partnerships, communication, and collaboration.



“We do analyses of our portfolio using CAST Highlight to give us the broad dimensionality of our application health across all applications to determine which to go after based on business criticality,” he said. “It’s so much more efficient to have software intelligence technology do that for you and then you can focus on which areas you want to start going after.”

Prior to partnership with CAST, Manulife’s modernization efforts were cumbersome and labor intensive given the overwhelming complexity of the firm’s portfolio of hundreds of custom-built applications. Because many of them use multiple technologies, databases, frameworks, and open-source components, developers spent nearly half their time reading code.

Now the team leverages high-level software intelligence insights to prioritize applications most urgently in need of updating. From there, the team uses CAST Imaging to automate knowledge transfer and undertake application deep dives, enabling rapid understanding and radically accelerated modernization development work.

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.