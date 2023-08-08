Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2023 Results

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company” or “Saga”) today reported that net revenue decreased 2.2% to $29.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $29.8 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 2.9% for the quarter to $22.4 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $4.3 million compared to $5.4 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 14.1% to $8.0 million. Capital expenditures were $1.3 million for the quarter compared to $2.6 million for the same period last year. We had net income of $3.4 million for the quarter compared to net income of $3.8 million for the second quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 in the second quarter of 2023.



Net revenue decreased 0.6% to $54.5 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 compared to $54.8 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.1% for the six-month period to $44.1 million compared to the same period last year. For the six-month period, operating income was $5.2 million compared to $7.1 million for the same period last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 14.0% to $12.8 million. Capital expenditures for the six months were $2.6 million compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year. Net income was $4.3 million for the six-month period compared to $5.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.70 in the first six months of 2023.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on June 16, 2023. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.5 million. To date Saga has paid over $109 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future. Consistent with its strategic objectives of maintaining a strong balance sheet and with returning value to our shareholders, the Board of Directors of Saga will also continue to consider declaring special cash dividends, variable dividends and stock buybacks in the future.

The Company’s balance sheet reflects $34.4 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2023 and $38.3 million as of August 7, 2023. The Company expects to spend approximately $5.0 – $5.5 million for capital expenditures during 2023.

Saga’s 2023 Second Quarter conference call will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 364973. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company’s website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties who would like to submit questions to the Company please email those inquiries by 10:00 a.m. on August 8, 2023 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, the inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, and GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA as well as other financial data. Such non-GAAP financial measures include same station financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in particular Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM radio stations, 33 AM radio stations and 80 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Consolidated Financial Data For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (amounts in 000’s except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 29,175 $ 29,821 $ 54,479 $ 54,788 Station operating expense 22,407 21,786 44,110 42,354 Corporate general and administrative 2,472 2,609 5,088 5,303 Other operating expense, net — 45 80 40 Operating income 4,296 5,381 5,201 7,091 Interest expense 43 32 86 64 Interest income (347 ) (49 ) (636 ) (53 ) Other income, net — — (119 ) (2 ) Income before income tax expense 4,600 5,398 5,870 7,082 Income tax provision Current 905 1,260 1,185 1,660 Deferred 345 315 415 395 1,250 1,575 1,600 2,055 Net income $ 3,350 $ 3,823 $ 4,270 $ 5,027 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.63 $ 0.70 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.63 $ 0.70 $ 0.83 Weighted average common shares 6,032 5,952 6,030 5,950 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,032 5,952 6,030 5,950





June 30, 2023 2022 Balance Sheet Data Working capital $ 40,856 $ 58,292 Net fixed assets $ 53,372 $ 54,351 Net intangible assets and other assets $ 120,411 $ 119,487 Total assets $ 229,588 $ 247,973 Long-term debt $ — $ — Stockholders' equity $ 180,486 $ 200,693





Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Consolidated Financial Data For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (amounts in 000’s except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Statement of Cash Flows Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 4,270 $ 5,027 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,475 2,533 Deferred income tax expense 415 395 Amortization of deferred costs 18 6 Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards 493 677 Loss on sale of assets, net 80 40 Other (gain) loss, net (119 ) - Barter (revenue) expense, net (1 ) (72 ) Deferred and other compensation (242 ) (64 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in receivables and prepaid expenses (1,643 ) (1,343 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 292 141 Total adjustments 1,768 2,313 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,038 7,340 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments (10,241 ) (9,999 ) Redemption of short-term investments 10,237 - Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) (2,637 ) (3,563 ) Acquisition of broadcast properties - (57 ) Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets 616 7 Other investing activities 117 - Net cash used in investing activities (1,908 ) (13,612 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid (16,816 ) (6,167 ) Net cash used in financing activities (16,816 ) (6,167 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (12,686 ) (12,439 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 36,802 54,760 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 24,116 $ 42,321





Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Supplemental Financial Data For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (amounts in 000’s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure): Operating income $ 4,296 $ 5,381 $ 5,201 $ 7,091 Plus: Corporate general and administrative 2,472 2,609 5,088 5,303 Other operating expense, net — 45 80 40 Station depreciation and amortization 1,198 1,239 2,395 2,408 Station operating income $ 7,966 $ 9,274 $ 12,764 $ 14,842 Other financial data Depreciation and amortization: Radio Stations $ 1,198 $ 1,239 $ 2,395 $ 2,408 Corporate $ 40 $ 63 $ 80 $ 125 Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards $ 248 $ 338 $ 493 (1) $ 677 (1) Other operating expense, net (2) $ - $ 45 $ 80 $ 40 Other income, net (2) $ - $ - $ (119 ) $ (2 ) Deferred income tax expense (2) $ 345 $ 315 $ 415 $ 395 Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) $ 1,275 $ 2,640 $ 2,637 (1) $ 3,563 (1)

________________________

(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

Saga Communications, Inc. Selected Supplemental Financial Data June 30, 2023 (amounts in 000's) (Unaudited) Less: Plus: Trailing 12 Months Ended 6 Months Ended 6 Months Ended 12 Months Ended December 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2023 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1) Net income $ 9,202 $ 5,027 $ 4,270 $ 8,445 Exclusions: Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 14 (40 ) (80 ) (26 ) Gain on insurance proceeds 534 — — 534 Other income, net 482 127 756 1,111 Total exclusions 1,030 87 676 1,619 Consolidated adjusted net income (1) 8,172 4,940 3,594 6,826 Plus: Interest expense 130 64 86 152 Income tax provision 4,800 2,055 1,600 4,345 Depreciation & amortization expense 5,171 2,533 2,475 5,113 Non-cash compensation 1,858 677 493 1,674 Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 20,131 $ 10,269 $ 8,248 $ 18,110

__________________________

(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.

