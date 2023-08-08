Global $345+ Billion Connected Healthcare Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Empowering Remote Care - The Path to a Patient-Centric Approach

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global connected healthcare market grew from $100.03 billion in 2022 to $127.53 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5%. The connected healthcare market is expected to grow to $345.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.3%.

The connected healthcare market is revolutionizing the healthcare industry, offering a seamless integration of health, technology, and mobile telecommunications. By providing healthcare products and services that enable remote care, connected healthcare empowers hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers to reach patients in new ways. Critical health information becomes easily accessible to doctors, patients, and family members, fostering a more connected and efficient healthcare ecosystem.

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the connected healthcare market, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The countries covered in the connected healthcare market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The main types of connected healthcare include e-Prescription, mHealth services, and mHealth devices. E-prescriptions, in digital format, offer an accurate and convenient means of prescribing medications, streamlining the treatment process and minimizing errors. Various connected healthcare functions, such as remote patient monitoring, clinical monitoring, telemedicine, and others, enhance patient care and improve healthcare outcomes. These connected healthcare applications are utilized by hospitals, clinics, and home monitoring systems.

One of the key drivers of the connected healthcare market's growth is the increasing integration of IT in healthcare. Leveraging the internet and wireless technology, connected healthcare gathers patient data and facilitates seamless communication between patients and caregivers, enabling remote healthcare monitoring through automated systems. The integration of healthcare IT software and devices ensures the efficient management and maintenance of vast medical data, propelling the growth of the connected healthcare market.

Connected healthcare is set to transform the healthcare landscape, enhancing patient experiences and driving the industry towards a more interconnected and patient-centric approach. As technology continues to revolutionize healthcare, the connected healthcare market is poised for significant growth, offering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers alike.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $127.53 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $345.49 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Connected Healthcare Market Characteristics



3. Connected Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies



4. Connected Healthcare Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Connected Healthcare Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Connected Healthcare Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Connected Healthcare Market



5. Connected Healthcare Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Connected Healthcare Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Connected Healthcare Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Connected Healthcare Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Connected Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

e-Prescription

mHealth Services

mHealth Devices

6.2. Global Connected Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Function, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Remote Patient Monitoring

Clinical Monitoring

Telemedicine

Other Functions

6.3. Global Connected Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Monitoring Applications

Diagnosis And Treatment

Education And Awareness

Healthcare Management

Wellness And Prevention

6.4. Global Connected Healthcare Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals And Clinics

Home Monitoring

7. Connected Healthcare Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Connected Healthcare Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Connected Healthcare Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

