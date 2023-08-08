AutoScheduler.AI Mentioned in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company is recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 20231. AutoScheduler.AI appears in the category under Warehouse Resource Planning and Optimization. According to Gartner, "Warehouse resource planning and optimization applies the concepts of forward-looking, constraint-based planning and optimization to work activities within a warehouse, distribution center or warehouse campus, leveraging advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning technologies.”



“We are very excited to be recognized for the third time in this report for warehouse resource planning and optimization,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “We believe, AutoScheduler’s advanced AI technology visualizes all operations at a distribution center or warehouse and optimizes labor, equipment, touches, and inventory to create supply chain value and drive efficiencies.”

Gartner Hype Cycles is a graphical representation of a technologies lifecycle that provides end-users insights about which technologies to invest in to save time and money. AutoScheduler.AI is recognized as a Sample Vendor under Warehouse Resource Planning and Optimization technology.

AutoScheduler sits on top of existing WMS to accelerate its capabilities using Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. Using capacity-constrained schedules, AutoScheduler drives higher degrees of warehouse labor utilization, reduces labor costs, and increases order fulfillment rates.

