Movement Industries Corporation Delivers Custom Mobile Workshop to USR Drilling Group

Initial Order Establishes Future for Additional Growth

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Movement Industries Corporation (OTC PINK: MVNT) (the “Company”) has completed and delivered its first 40-foot custom mobile workshop. This robust tailor-made solution provides a safe and comfortable temperature-controlled environment. This dynamic design will be equipped with specialized equipment designed for the drilling of Ultra-Short Radius (USR) wells and includes Titanium Drill Pipe (TDP), USR Mud Motors, specialized drill bits, fishing tools and electronic survey tools. This self-sustaining unit will be deployed to support drilling operations in Romania. Mr. Linh Nguyen, CEO, states, “I am incredibly proud of our engineering and manufacturing teams for designing and completing this unit.” Mr. David LaPrade, CEO of USR Drilling Group, adds, “We are excited about this deployment into Romania and future opportunities that we can contract to Movement Industries. We believe this initial order will lead to future contracts for deployments into Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Indonesia and India.”

Mr. Nguyen adds, “We will continue to provide design, engineering and manufacturing services as we deepen our relationship with USR. The next step will be to incorporate our remote monitoring technologies and expand this concept across multiple markets for future deployments. This will yield additional revenue streams to our Company.”

Mr. Nguyen concludes, “This project demonstrates that Movement is rapidly growing and proving itself as a company that can meet and exceed expectations with global projects. We want to thank our loyal stakeholders for their ongoing support. We want our stakeholders to know they can continue to expect updates on additional contracts as we grow this opportunity.”

About Movement Industries Corporation

Movement Industries Corporation invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables, agricultural and industrial manufacturing sectors. Movement's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. The Company’s growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units and new customers.

About USR Drilling Group

USR Drilling Group is the recognized industry leader in the drilling and completion of USR wells. Over the past 30 years we have provided innovative solutions to increase production from marginally producing or shut in wells to all the Major oil companies, dozens of National and many Independent Oil Companies throughout the world.

Our core competencies are Ultra Short Radius (USR) and Short Radius (SR) Drilling and Completion, Multi-Lateral Re-entry, Project Management, Drill Site Supervision and Well Programming and Design. We employ highly experienced drilling personnel that constantly strive to improve techniques and develop new technologies.

Combining our management and engineering expertise, along with a focus on developing advanced technologies and equipment, we have earned our reputation as the world’s foremost experts in USR drilling concepts and services.

We work closely with our clients and partners to increase production and profitability.

To learn more about USR Drilling Group visit our website at https://usrdrilling.com

