Vascular Grafts Market Set to Soar Past USD 3.13 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Vascular Grafts market , increased use of bioresorbable vascular grafts, rising demand for synthetic vascular grafts, growing focus on regenerative medicine and tissue engineering approaches, advancements in 3D printing technology for customized vascular grafts, increasing adoption of hybrid vascular grafts, rising preference for minimally invasive vascular procedures, growing research and development activities in the field of vascular grafts, expanding applications of vascular grafts in neurovascular and urological surgeries are the market trends promoting the growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vascular Grafts Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 120

Figures - 68

A vascular graft is a medical device used to replace or repair a damaged blood vessel. It is typically made of synthetic or biological materials, and it can be used in a variety of locations, including the heart, legs, and arms. Vascular grafts are used to improve blood flow and prevent further damage to the blood vessels.

Prominent Players in Vascular Grafts Market

Atrium Medical

B. Braun Melsungen

Cook Medical

Endologix

J&J Life Sciences

Medtronic

MicroPort Scientific

Nipro Medical

Sorin Group

Terumo

WL Gore & Associates

Bard Medical

Getinge

LeMaitre Vascular

Maquet

Meadox

Stryker

Vascular Concepts

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/vascular-grafts-market

Synthetic Vascular Grafts Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Synthetic vascular grafts dominated the global market owing to its high availability and standardization. It also offers excellent durability and long-term patency rates. They are designed to withstand the rigours of vascular surgery and provide a stable conduit for blood flow over an extended period. This makes them suitable for both arterial and venous applications.

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, coronary artery bypass grafting is the leading segment due to the large prevalence of coronary artery disease. In addition, CABG has been widely performed for several decades, and its efficacy and long-term success have been well-documented. It is a proven surgical intervention for patients with complex coronary artery disease and has shown to improve outcomes, including symptom relief and increased survival rates.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/vascular-grafts-market

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on advanced healthcare Infrastructure. has a significant burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), including coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. The high prevalence of CVDs drives the demand for vascular grafts and related procedures, contributing to the market dominance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Vascular Grafts market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Vascular Grafts.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/vascular-grafts-market

Key Developments in Vascular Grafts Market

In January 2023, LeMaitre Vascular, a maker of vascular grafts, acquired Aorfix, a maker of endovascular aortic repair (EVAR) devices. The acquisition was valued at $1.2 billion. LeMaitre Vascular said that the acquisition would expand its product portfolio and give it a stronger presence in the EVAR market.

In March 2023, WL Gore & Associates, a maker of medical devices, acquired Lifeline Vascular, a maker of vascular grafts. The acquisition was valued at $800 million. WL Gore & Associates said that the acquisition would expand its product portfolio and give it a stronger presence in the vascular grafts market.

Key Questions Answered in Vascular Grafts Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

US Genetic Testing Market

Global Ureteroscope Market

Global Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market

Global Intravascular Cooling Market

Global Neuromodulation devices market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com