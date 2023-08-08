Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. Celebrates National CBD Day (August 8th) By Shifting To An “Everyday Low Pricing Model” To Meet Customer Needs

The new pricing model for Panacea’s natural health & wellness products will not only help customers afford natural remedies in this strained economy but will provide consistency and a promise that is better aligned with the company’s vision to help people and pets live their best lives, naturally.

Golden, Colorado, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH) ("Panacea” or the "Company"), today announced the launch of their shift to an everyday low price pricing model for their full line of CBD products for pets and people. Panacea Life CBD products are regarded as some of the highest quality CBD products on the market due to their unique seed-to-sale approach that allows for premier quality control and opportunities to innovate distinct ingredient formulations that enhance and ensure maximum efficacy.

“Panacea has been at the forefront of delivering functional CBD products to the consumer market since 2017, yet we are still seeing an unwelcome misunderstanding at the federal, retail, and consumer levels about this amazing natural plant” stated Nick Cavarra, President of Panacea. “For many consumers, the cost of CBD products has been too expensive – particularly in this current inflationary period – so we felt it was important to bring affordability to these products that have massive potential to help people feel better every day.”



The new pricing strategy allows Panacea’s wide array of products to be more comparable to other nutraceutical and even pharmaceutical products on the market. One of the Company’s goals is to provide products that are just as effective and priced near common over-the-counter drugs like ibuprofen, aspirin or naproxen. With the growing rate of people who are more mindful and motivated to seek out clean, natural and organic products, Panacea is wise to put their specialty products on the same playing field as the typical “go-to” medicines.

Launching their pricing changes on National CBD Day, August 8th, is ideal to bring CBD to the forefront of natural health products – a move that many suspect will be well received. Along with the new pricing, Panacea is also making a notable shift toward better aligning with their company mission:

In the coming months and beyond, Panacea is both well-equipped and committed to generating significant revenue growth in the billion-dollar nutraceutical/natural health and wellness space to provide more consumers more opportutnities to take advantage of natural, clean, non-addictive health solutions. Positive industry insights and projections prove the Company is headed in the right direction and capitalizing early on the relatively young industry’s impressive growth is sure to put Panacea on the map and provide significant value to our shareholders.



About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (PLSH) is a holding company structured to develop and facilitate manufacturing, research, product development and distribution in the high-growth, natural human, and animal health & wellness market segment. Its subsidiary, Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (PLS), is a woman-founded and led company dedicated to manufacturing, distribution, research and production of the highest-quality nutraceutical, cannabinoid, mushroom, kratom and other natural, plant-based ingredients and products. PLS operates out of a 51,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, cGMP facility in Golden, Colorado. If you would like more information about how Panacea is providing alternative remedies for natural health and wellness, please visit www.panacealife.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks arising from our ability to obtain raw materials and ingredients from our vendors, our ability to fulfill purchase orders on a timely manner, our ability to attract financing on terms and subject to conditions, acceptable to us, our ability to operate profitably and continue as a going concern, effects of Covid-19 on our business and the businesses of our customers and suppliers, the ability to manage an acquisition program and integrate acquisitions, as well as those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors". Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

