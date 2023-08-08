Konica Minolta Partners with Epson America to Meet Customer Demand for Robust Scanning Solutions

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced a strategic alliance with Epson America, Inc. (Epson ) . Konica Minolta will offer Epson’s commercial scanning solutions to its national network of channel partners and office equipment dealers. The partnership will enable Konica Minolta to provide a wide range of scanning solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers and partners.

As a global leader in advanced document management technologies, application solutions and IT Services, Konica Minolta focuses on complete solutions, including enterprise systems, digital services, production print systems and printers, vertical application solutions and related services. A global technology leader in scanning, printing, projection and more, Epson provides a range of fast and dependable scanning solutions – portable, desktop, workgroup and flatbed – to enhance any work environment.

“Konica Minolta prides itself on delivering best-in-class technologies to our partners to ensure their customers are successful,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “Epson’s breadth of scanning solutions and leadership in scanning technology make them the ideal partner for long-term success, and we are excited for the continued growth with this alliance.”

Epson works closely with leading third-party software companies to ensure drop-in compatibility into virtually any existing workflow. Most Epson commercial document scanners are backed with a three-year limited warranty1 with Next-Day-Business-Day Replacement,2 and almost all Epson models are equipped with both TWAIN and ISIS® drivers3 for seamless compatibility with software platforms.

“Epson continues to innovate and deliver scanning technologies that organizations across industries can depend on,” said Tim Anderson, Group Product Manager, Epson America, Inc. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to channel partners and customers, and we look forward to working with Konica Minolta to provide efficient document management solutions for all businesses and organizations.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson’s goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson’s regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

1 For more information, go to www.epson.com/3yearscannerwarranty.

2 Subject to limited warranty terms and conditions. Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be placed and processed by 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Next-Business-Day delivery.

3 On select models.

