Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031: Inhaled Nitric Oxide Gaining Traction in Neonatal Care for Treatment of PPHN

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) market is projected to witness substantial growth and is estimated to reach $1,491.7 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The market growth is driven by the increasing incidence of respiratory disorders worldwide. Inhaled nitric oxide is a medical gas used for the treatment of various cardiovascular and pulmonary conditions, acting as a selective pulmonary vasodilator to improve oxygenation and blood flow in the lungs.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Application in Neonatal Care: Inhaled Nitric Oxide has gained significant traction in the field of neonatal care, particularly in the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN). This life-threatening condition characterized by high blood pressure in the blood vessels of the lungs can be effectively managed with iNO, which relaxes the pulmonary arteries, improving oxygenation and reducing the need for invasive procedures in newborns.

Emerging Use in Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): There has been growing interest in using inhaled nitric oxide for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in adults. This severe lung condition can occur due to various causes, and iNO has shown potential in improving oxygenation and lung function in ARDS patients. Further research is ongoing to establish its efficacy and safety.

Technological Advancements: The market for inhaled nitric oxide is witnessing technological advancements in delivery systems and monitoring devices. Innovative delivery systems offer precise and controlled dosing of iNO for optimal therapeutic outcomes, and monitoring devices enable real-time assessment of patient response to the therapy, allowing for adjustments as needed.

Growing Adoption in Cardiac Surgery: Inhaled Nitric Oxide has found application in cardiac surgery, particularly in cases where pulmonary hypertension is a concern. During cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, iNO is used to improve oxygenation and reduce the risk of pulmonary complications. Its use in cardiac surgery has shown promise in improving patient outcomes and reducing post-operative complications.

Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Purity: 99.92% Purity

99.99% Purity

Others Market Breakup by Applications: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Neonatal Respiratory Treatment

Tuberculosis Treatment

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

Malaria Treatment

Others Market Breakup by End User: Clinics

Hospitals

Others Market Breakup by Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Competitor Landscape

Key players in the inhaled nitric oxide market include Mallinckrodt, Linde plc, Air Liquide, BOC Limited, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Beyond Air Inc, Halma plc, VERO Biotech, Nu-Med Plus, Getinge AB, Merck KGaA, Genosys Informatics, Geno, and Perma Pure LLC.

Forecast Period

The study covers the analysis of key stakeholders and provides quantitative market estimations for each micro-market segment from 2023 to 2031, with a CAGR estimation for each segment during the forecast period.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $800 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1491.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvmzvg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment