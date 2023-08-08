Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Revenues to Reach USD 9.31 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 7.28 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period.

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder affecting the brain's nerve cells, leading to memory loss, cognitive decline, and behavioral changes. Only around one in four people with Alzheimer's get diagnosed, indicating a significant number of undiagnosed cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported around 55 million people living with dementia worldwide, with Alzheimer's being the most common form, accounting for 60-70% of dementia cases. Government and non-government organizations are investing heavily in research and development for Alzheimer's diagnostics and therapeutics, like the clinical trials for a new nasal vaccine for Alzheimer's, contributing to the market's growth.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 7.28 billion Market Size (2028) USD 9.31 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.06% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends. Key Market Drivers The increasing use of biomarkers for diagnosis and drug development. The rising global prevalence of Alzheimer's disease.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market?

The market is moderately competitive and consists of several significant players.

The major players in the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market are,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca PLC

Corium Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd

Biogen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly and Company

Lupin Limited

AbbVie Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Zydus Cadila

Merz Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Dementia Drugs Market Report - The global dementia drugs market size is expected to grow from USD 15.48 billion in 2023 to USD 20.91 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global dementia drugs market size is expected to grow from USD 15.48 billion in 2023 to USD 20.91 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Antidepressant Market Report - The global antidepressant market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% over the next five years.

Key Highlights from the Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report :

Positive Clinical Studies on Cholinesterase Inhibitors

Cholinesterase inhibitors are therapeutics that prevent the breakdown of acetylcholine neurotransmitters in the body, leading to improved brain function in people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

The major cholinesterase inhibitor drugs available in the market for Alzheimer's treatment are donepezil, galantamine, rivastigmine, and memantine.

Pharmaceutical companies are actively developing Alzheimer's therapeutics based on cholinesterase inhibitors, leading to an expected growth in this segment. Studies have shown that older adults with Alzheimer's respond well to cholinesterase inhibitors, increasing the demand for these drugs due to the growing geriatric population.

North America Witnessing Significant Market Growth

North America faces a high burden of Alzheimer's disease, and the prevalence is expected to increase further over the next decade, leading to a higher demand for diagnostic and therapeutic products.

The aging population in North America is contributing to the increasing burden of Alzheimer's, as older individuals are more susceptible to neurodegenerative diseases.

Investments in research and development activities for Alzheimer's in the region, both by the government and private entities, are driving the growth of the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market?

In October 2022, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. promulgated the commencement of its Phase 2b study of Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, targeting the reduction of amyloid beta and tau.

In September 2022, Esai Co. Ltd. and Biogen Inc. reported positive topline results from Eisai’s sizeable global Phase 3 confirmatory Clarity AD clinical trial of lecanemab, an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Based on Product and Geography.

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Therapeutics Cholinesterase Inhibitors NMDA Receptor Antagonists Other Therapeutic Products Diagnostics Brain Imaging CFS Test for Alzheimer's Disease

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Brain Implants Market Report - The global brain implants market size is expected to grow from USD 6.64 billion in 2023 to USD 11.02 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global brain implants market size is expected to grow from USD 6.64 billion in 2023 to USD 11.02 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market Report - The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over the next five years.

- The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over the next five years. Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Report - The global rare neurological disease treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% over the next five years.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment