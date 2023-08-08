Risk Strategies Acquires IZALE Financial Group, LLC

BOSTON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired IZALE Financial Group, LLC, an executive benefits and financial services advisory firm located in Elgin, Illinois. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Launched in 2010 by its founder and CEO, Scott Richardson, IZALE Financial Group provides insurance-based executive compensation solutions, asset protection strategies and wealth liquidity programs for banks, credit unions, businesses and families. The firm’s specialists are experts in a variety of products and associated advisory services including bank owned life insurance (BOLI), corporate owned life insurance (COLI), nonqualified deferred compensation plans, business continuation and estate planning.

“Scott has created a firm of experts with deep knowledge of corporate, banking and credit union insurance, as well as experience serving high-net-worth individuals,” said John Greenbaum, Executive Vice President, Risk Strategies. “Their expert approach and client-first culture is a great fit and we’re excited to welcome them to the Risk Strategies family.”

Since its inception, IZALE has designed and implemented over 1,100 benefit plans for clients across more than 30 states and the District of Columbia. The company also serves as co-investment advisor for some of its clients’ qualified plans.

“I was looking to partner with a national-scale firm that understood the power of deep expertise to drive client and business success,” said Richardson. “Risk Strategies stood out as a true specialist. They’ve built success across multiple practice areas on this approach and I’m confident our people and clients will benefit from our joining together.”

IZALE’s suite of services also includes retirement income analysis and expertise in corresponding compensatory programs including Supplemental Executive Retirement Plans (SERP), Split-Dollar Loan (SDL) and Restricted Executive Benefits Arrangements (REBA).

Securities are offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC. (LSF), Member FINRA/SIPC. Risk Strategies is not affiliated with LSF.

