Japan Renewable Energy Market Volumes to Reach 171.90 gigawatt by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Japan Renewable Energy Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at 144.39 gigawatts in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period.

Renewable energy is collected from renewable resources such as sunlight, wind, water movement, and geothermal heat that are naturally replenished. The growing demand for clean energy sources is assumed to stimulate the growth of Japan's renewable energy market. Supportive government programs and advancements in renewable energy technologies are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 144.39 gigawatts Market Size (2028) 171.90 gigawatts CAGR (2023-2028) 3.55% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Volume (gigawatts) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in solar PV manufacturing. Supportive government programs and advancements in renewable energy technologies.

Who are the Top Companies in the Japan Renewable Energy Market?

The market is moderately fragmented in nature. The noteworthy players in the Japanese renewable energy market are:

Japan Renewable Energy Co. Ltd

Canadian Solar Inc.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd

Trina Solar Co. Ltd

Solar Frontier KK

INFINI Japan Solar Co. Ltd

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Vestas Wind Systems AS

First Solar Inc.

Key Highlights from the Japan Renewable Energy Market Report :

Solar Energy Segment to Witness Significant Growth

The solar energy segment is likely to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the declining costs of solar modules and the versatility of these systems for various applications, such as electricity generation, water heating, etc.

Japan had installed 78.83 GW of solar energy capacity as of 2022, all of which comes from solar PV. Japan is the fastest-growing nation in promoting solar PV. It leads the global photovoltaic market, with 45% of photovoltaic cells manufactured in Japan.

Supportive Government Policies to Drive the Market

The Japanese government has launched numerous supportive policies to achieve 36-38% of its power supply from renewable sources by 2030. These policies are anticipated to help achieve the targets during the forecast period.

As of 2022, Japan had an installed capacity of 117.5 GW of renewable energy, projecting an annual growth of 5% compared to 2012. With the upcoming projects and the government’s green energy targets, the renewable installed capacity is estimated to increase.

What are the Latest Developments in the Japan Renewable Energy Market?

In April 2023, Octopus Energy Generation announced investing in Japanese solar power company Yotsuya Capital, introducing it into the Asian renewables market. It aims to accelerate the country's energy transition.

In April 2022, JERA Co. Inc. finalized a deal to develop a 1GW solar plant with West Holdings Corp., one of the top renewable engineering companies. The project is assumed to be operational by 2025.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Japan Renewable Energy Market Based on Type:

By Type Solar Wind Hydro Bioenergy Other Types



