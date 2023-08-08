Data Center Switch Market Revenues to Reach USD 20.93 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Data Center Switch Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 16.12 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period.

Global data center investments are expanding because of adopting cloud computing, data localization, and emerging technologies such as 5G and IoT. Data centers are gaining popularity owing to the shifting needs of businesses of all sizes, the ongoing creation of millions of linked devices, and the daily volume of data generated via the Internet. Depending on aspects such as performance, capacity, and cost, the location of AI processing and data storage ranges from the cloud to on-premises data centers to the network's periphery.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 16.12 billion Market Size (2028) USD 20.93 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.36% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rapid adoption of cloud-based business processes. Demand for data center networking components.

Who are the Top Companies in the Data Center Switch Market?

The global data center switch market is highly competitive with several major players.

The noteworthy players holding the global data center switch market are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

H3C Holding Limited

Lenovo Group Limited

Extreme Networks Inc.

Dell EMC

Mellanox Technologies.

Fortinet Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

D-Link Corporation

Silicom Ltd Connectivity Solutions

Key Highlights from the Data Center Switch Market Report :

Core Switches to Dominate the Market

Core switches are prioritized over the other two switches. Corporations with larger market shares, such as Amazon and Microsoft, are building additional data centers. The requirement for core switches is anticipated to rise dramatically since data centers are expanding.

The developing traffic is to be handled effectively and reliably, with low and predictable latency. Nevertheless, because vPC (virtual-port-channel) can only supply two active parallel uplinks, bandwidth becomes a constraint in a three-tier data center architecture.

North America to Dominate the Market

As per the real estate expert CBRE, data center leasing in the top seven US markets was 31% more than in the previous several years and 50% higher than the last year, which had slightly decreased due to the pandemic. Northern Virginia was the primary market, with over 60% of the country's new data center capacity.

Cloud service providers and social media firms hold most of the demand for colocation data centers. The market is also steered by adopting new technologies involving blockchain technology, 5G infrastructure, virtual reality communities, and autonomous car technology.

What are the Latest Developments in the Data Center Switch Market?

In May 2022, PLDT partnered with Cisco to deploy a 5G standalone service platform in Manila to be implemented in PLDT's 5G TechnoLab in Makati City.

In April 2022, Huawei presented simplified, intelligent, low-carbon campus networks with all-scenario AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 series products, CloudEngine S8700 series (next-generation high-density modular switches), fiber/copper hybrid cables, and remote modules.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Data Center Switch Market Based on Switch Type and Geography:

By Switch Type Core Switches Distribution Switches Access Switches (RO)

By Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Data Center Switch Market Report (2023-2028) .

