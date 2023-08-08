Food Intolerance Products Market Revenues to Reach USD 28.17 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Food Intolerance Products Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 19.36 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period.

Food intolerance products refer to those labeled as 'free-from,' such as 'vegan' or 'dairy-free.' The demand for natural, organic, and healthy foods is growing globally. Awareness of health risks related to artificial ingredients and gluten-containing grains is pushing consumers toward such products. The popularity of vegan diets, lactose intolerance, and coeliac disease are driving the market for food intolerance products, coupled with increasing consumer preference for labeling claims like 'lactose-free' and 'gluten-free' is boosting the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 19.36 billion Market Size (2028) USD 28.17 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.79% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing consumer preference for labeling claims. Growing demand for natural, organic, and healthy foods.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Food Intolerance Products Market?

The market is highly competitive, with the presence of many regional players, leading to fragmentation. These companies are employing various strategies, like product innovation, expansions, mergers, and acquisitions, to increase their market share. The leading companies in this market have a diverse product portfolio. They have the ability to expand their product portfolios within all categories.

The significant players in the global food intolerance products market are,

General Mills Inc.

Danone SA

Blue Diamond Growers

Abbott Laboratories

Beyond Meat

The Kellogg Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Nestle SA

Oatly Group AB

Dr. Schar AG / SPA

Key Highlights from the Global Food Intolerance Products Market Report :

Surging Demand for Clean Label and Free-from Ingredients

The demand for free-from, natural, and organic products is rapidly increasing worldwide. Specific label claims like "gluten-free," "dairy-free," "meat-free," "non-GMO," and "reduced sugar" are sought after by customers.

Health-related claims related to food intolerance, cholesterol management, and digestion control are attracting consumer interest and boosting sales.

The trend towards free-from and natural products is likely to continue as consumers prioritize health and wellness in their purchasing decisions. Market players are responding by introducing new products.

North America Leading the Market

The North American food intolerance products market is mainly driven by increasing consumer interest in health, wellness, clean labeling, and organic foods.

Various studies indicate that clean ingredients influence 20% of US consumers to frequently purchase packaged foods and drinks. Health-conscious consumers opt for nutritious choices like plant-based dairy or meat.

Lactose-free foods are gaining popularity. In 2022, 36% of people in the US had lactose intolerance, contributing to the demand for lactose-free products.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Food Intolerance Products Market?

In February 2023, Life Health Foods Pvt. Ltd launched a new vegan drink named So Good Oat unsweetened beverage.

In October 2022, Beyond Meats partnered with Allana Group’s consumer products to introduce plant-based meat products in India.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Food Intolerance Products Market Based on Product Type, Labeling Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Bakery Products Confectionery Products Dairy and Dairy Alternatives Meat and Seafood Sauces, Condiments and Dressings Other Product Types





By Labeling Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Gluten-Free Food Lactose-Free Food Other Labeling Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience/Grocery Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Spain United Kingdom Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Food Intolerance Products Market Report (2023-2028) .

