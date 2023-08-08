Food Intolerance Products Market Revenues to Reach USD 28.17 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

| Source: Mordor Intelligence Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, INDIA

Hyderabad, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Food Intolerance Products Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 19.36 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period.

Food intolerance products refer to those labeled as 'free-from,' such as 'vegan' or 'dairy-free.' The demand for natural, organic, and healthy foods is growing globally. Awareness of health risks related to artificial ingredients and gluten-containing grains is pushing consumers toward such products. The popularity of vegan diets, lactose intolerance, and coeliac disease are driving the market for food intolerance products, coupled with increasing consumer preference for labeling claims like 'lactose-free' and 'gluten-free' is boosting the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details
Market Size (2023) USD 19.36 billion
Market Size (2028) USD 28.17 billion
CAGR (2023-2028) 7.79%
Study Period 2018-2028
Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific
Largest Market North America
Forecast Units Value (USD billion)
Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market Drivers Increasing consumer preference for labeling claims.
Growing demand for natural, organic, and healthy foods.


Who are the Top Companies in the Global Food Intolerance Products Market?

The market is highly competitive, with the presence of many regional players, leading to fragmentation. These companies are employing various strategies, like product innovation, expansions, mergers, and acquisitions, to increase their market share. The leading companies in this market have a diverse product portfolio. They have the ability to expand their product portfolios within all categories.

The significant players in the global food intolerance products market are,

  • General Mills Inc.
  • Danone SA
  • Blue Diamond Growers
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Beyond Meat
  • The Kellogg Company
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
  • Nestle SA
  • Oatly Group AB
  • Dr. Schar AG / SPA

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

  • Free-From Food Market Report - The free-from food market size is estimated at USD 80.84 billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 150.60 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.25% during the forecast period (2023-2028).
  • Food Emulsifiers Market Report - The food emulsifiers market size is estimated at USD 3.69 billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 4.61 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Global Food Intolerance Products Market Report:

Surging Demand for Clean Label and Free-from Ingredients

  • The demand for free-from, natural, and organic products is rapidly increasing worldwide. Specific label claims like "gluten-free," "dairy-free," "meat-free," "non-GMO," and "reduced sugar" are sought after by customers.
  • Health-related claims related to food intolerance, cholesterol management, and digestion control are attracting consumer interest and boosting sales.
  • The trend towards free-from and natural products is likely to continue as consumers prioritize health and wellness in their purchasing decisions. Market players are responding by introducing new products.

North America Leading the Market

  • The North American food intolerance products market is mainly driven by increasing consumer interest in health, wellness, clean labeling, and organic foods.
  • Various studies indicate that clean ingredients influence 20% of US consumers to frequently purchase packaged foods and drinks. Health-conscious consumers opt for nutritious choices like plant-based dairy or meat.
  • Lactose-free foods are gaining popularity. In 2022, 36% of people in the US had lactose intolerance, contributing to the demand for lactose-free products.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Food Intolerance Products Market?

  • In February 2023, Life Health Foods Pvt. Ltd launched a new vegan drink named So Good Oat unsweetened beverage.
  • In October 2022, Beyond Meats partnered with Allana Group’s consumer products to introduce plant-based meat products in India. 

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Food Intolerance Products Market Based on Product Type, Labeling Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

  • By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Bakery Products
    • Confectionery Products
    • Dairy and Dairy Alternatives
    • Meat and Seafood
    • Sauces, Condiments and Dressings
    • Other Product Types

  • By Labeling Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Gluten-Free Food
    • Lactose-Free Food
    • Other Labeling Types
  • By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
    • Convenience/Grocery Stores
    • Online Retail Stores
    • Other Distribution Channels

  • By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • North America
      • United States
      • Canada
      • Mexico
      • Rest of North America
    • Europe
      • Spain
      • United Kingdom
      • Germany
      • France
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Australia
      • Rest of Asia-Pacific
    • South America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Rest of South America
    • Middle East & Africa
      • South Africa
      • United Arab Emirates
      • Rest of Middle East & Africa

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Food Intolerance Products Market Report (2023-2028).

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                General Mills Inc.
                            
                            
                                Danone SA
                            
                            
                                Blue Diamond Growers
                            
                            
                                Abbott Laboratories
                            
                            
                                Beyond Meat
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        Food Intolerance Products Market - Mordor Intelligence
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data