United States Distribution Transformer Market Revenues to Reach USD 4.62 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " United States Distribution Transformer Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 3.84 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.75% during the forecast period.

Distribution transformers step down the voltage at substations to provide electricity to customers. They play a crucial role in the final voltage transformation within the electrical grid. Modernization of the transmission and distribution grid is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. The commercialization of solid-state distribution transformers is anticipated to create promising opportunities for the global residential battery market, despite the challenges from rising distributed energy generation.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.84 billion Market Size (2028) USD 4.62 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.75% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Modernization of the transmission and distribution grid. The commercialization of solid-state distribution transformers.





Who are the Top Companies in the United States Distribution Transformer Market?

The market is fragmented. The significant players in the US distribution transformer market are,

Siemens AG

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Southwest Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd

Emerson Electric Co.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Toshiba Corp.

Key Highlights from the United States Distribution Transformer Market Report :

High Voltage Segment Leading the Market

High-voltage distribution transformers play a crucial role at the beginning and end of the electrical grid, converting high voltage to low voltage for various uses. They enable the distribution of electricity to industries, infrastructure, and residential areas.

These transformers are essential for integrating decentralized generated electricity from renewable sources into the grid.

Solar power generation in the United States has significantly increased, aiding the high-voltage distribution transformer market. Small-scale distributed solar generation has also grown.

Several large-scale solar projects are under construction and development in the United States.

Increasing Investments and Efforts to Modernize Grids

The United States is the second-largest energy consumer globally, with a significant transmission and distribution (T&D) network. Last year, the country generated around 4,243 TWh of electricity, accounting for 19% of global generation.

The US grid infrastructure is aging, hindering renewable energy integration and electric vehicle charging. Smart systems and technology-enabled distribution transformers are needed to enhance reliability and accommodate modern energy needs.

The US Government initiated the Building a Better Grid Initiative under the Department of Energy (DOE) in 2021 to modernize the grid. The program supports T&D projects and aims to secure rights-of-way for transmission lines.

Investments from private and public sectors are driving the transformation of the T&D network. These investments are expected to improve grid infrastructure and contribute to the demand for distribution transformers in the coming years.

What are the Latest Developments in the United States Distribution Transformer Market?

In May 2022, Hitachi Energy revealed plans to invest more than USD 10 million to expand and improve its distribution transformer facility in Jefferson City, Missouri.

In April 2022, Siemens Energy launched an innovative dry-type single-phase transformer for pole applications.





Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the United States Distribution Transformer Market Based on Power Rating, Type, Phase, and Type of Mounting.

By Power Rating (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Small Large Medium

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Oil-filled Dry-type

By Phase (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Single Phase Triple Phase





By Type of Mounting (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Pole-mounted Pad-mounted



